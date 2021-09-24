The Graham Norton Show is back on our screens tonight (September 24) with a James Bond special.

The first in the new series will feature Daniel Craig, who is hanging up his 007 suit, and a number of his co-stars.

Graham Norton has dusted off the red sofa ready for it to be graced by Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch.

They’re appearing on the Graham Norton Show to promote Daniel Craig’s’ final James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about one of TV’s funniest A-list talk shows.

The Graham Norton Show is back! (Credit: SplashNews)

Who is Graham Norton?

Graham William Walker, stage name Graham Norton, was born in Clondalkin, County Dublin in Ireland.

As a young man he moved to London to attend the Central School for Speech and Drama, and found work as waiter.

In 1992 he took his drag-act stage show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and soon landed a slot of BBC Radio 4 talk show Loose Ends.

But his big break came when he filled in for presenter Jack Docherty on a late-night talk show and was a roaring success.

He went on to host a couple of quiz shows and appeared in three episodes of Father Ted, cementing his place as a comedian.

In 1998 Graham landed his own weekly talk programme, So Graham Norton, on Channel 4.

It ended in 2002 but was replaced by a daily version called V Graham Norton.

It seemed we just couldn’t get enough of Graham Norton.

Graham has hosted the Eurovision Song Contest for over a decade as well as shows including Strictly Dance Fever, How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

He also hosts a book club on Audible and a show on Virgin Radio.

How long has the Graham Norton Show been running?

The new series of the Graham Norton Show on BBC One will be the 29th.

It started on BBC Two, airing on Friday nights, before moving to BBC One in 2009.

Graham Norton’s innuendo, interaction with the audience, internet funnies and the calibre of it’s stars even proved popular for an American audience.

It was the first show it’s kind to be bought by a US network.

Wasn’t he planning to retire?

He was. But a tiny thing known as lockdown ended that idea.

Graham told The Mirror : “I had this idea that I was going to cut down on my workload, just kind of take my foot off the pedal a bit, and yet the opposite has happened. I’m busier now than I think I’ve ever been.

“I was thinking I wanted to retire, and then in that first lockdown I was getting a preview of what retirement might be like and not liking it so much.

“So I started thinking, actually, aren’t I lucky that I get to work?”

How old is Graham Norton?

Graham is currently 58 years old.

He has said he feels fairly relaxed about turning 60 in two years time and jokingly compared his body to a “ropey secondhand car”.

“In my head, turning 58 sounds very like 60,” he told The Mirror.

“I think I’d be more panicked about it if I hadn’t got a few older friends, they’re leading the way. They’re the canaries in the coal mine, and seem to be fine with it.

“Your body doesn’t know that it’s a milestone because it’s just getting on with it I suppose.”

Who has Graham dated?

Graham is very guarded when it comes to talking about his love life.

In 2018 it was reported that Graham was in a relationship with a crew member of the Graham Norton Show.

This has not been confirmed and it is unknown if they are still dating, or if they ever were.

Graham in his swivel chair on the show (Credit: BBC)

In 2011 he admitted he was dating Trevor Patterson, but they split in 2013.

In the early 2000s Graham was involved in an on/off relationship with Kristian Seeber, now better known as Tina Burner on RuPaul’s Drag Race USA.

Tina said on the show: “I remember people passing judgement on me right away when they don’t even know me.

“‘Are you after his money? Are you this? Are you that?’ I mean, people want to draw their own opinions.”

What is his net worth?

Graham Norton sold his production company So Television to ITV for £17 million.

He is believed to worth £27.8 million according to Celebritynetworth.com

So who else will be on this series of the Graham Norton Show?

Singing sensation Ed Sheeran will be performing on tonight’s show.

On October 1 The Graham Norton Show will welcome Taskmaster present Greg Davies and Sophie Ellis-Bextor to the red sofa.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox have also been confirmed for this series.

Jack Savoretti and Nile Rodgers are also lined up to perform.

The new series of The Graham Norton Show will air tonight (September 25) at 10.35pm on BBC One.

