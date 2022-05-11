Viewers of The Games 2022 were full of praise for The Wanted star Max George during last night’s episode (Tuesday, May 10).

Fans of the new ITV programme showed their admiration for the 33-year-old yesterday after an incredibly difficult few weeks for the star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max George (@maxgeorge)

Max George on The Games 2022

It’s been an incredibly difficult period for Max lately.

Back in March, the Wanted star lost his fellow bandmate Tom Parker to cancer.

Last month, the 33-year-old was a coffin bearer at Tom’s funeral. He also gave a eulogy during the service too.

Read more: The Games host Holly Willoughby sparks same complaint from viewers

Now, the singer is taking part in The Games on ITV – but it hasn’t all been plain sailing for him.

Max seemed to have picked up an injury during the 400-meter race on Monday night (May 9). He also perforated his eardrum too – meaning he was a doubt to take part in any further water-related events.

Despite this, he managed to finish in second place in the swimming event last night.

Max has earned widespread praise from viewers (Credit: ITV)

Fans praise Max George on The Games 2022

Plenty of viewers, as well as fans of Max himself, took to Twitter last night to praise the star, especially considering the fact that he’s continuing to compete, despite his injuries.

“Wow what a guy @MaxGeorge is! After some seriously horrible weeks he turns up at The Games and he gives it his all whilst constantly smiling,” one viewer tweeted.

“Happy to see Max George continue on in #TheGames despite his injuries. He has done us all so proud today. An amazing swimming #2nd place finish for him,” another said.

“So proud of you max,” a third wrote.

“Max is doing us all so so proud tonight!!” another tweeted.

“You should be so proud Max, you truly are amazing! We’re all right behind you – we adore you,” a fifth wrote.

Viewers have been divided over the show (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided over The Games

Max himself may have received a lot of praise, however, The Games itself hasn’t.

The new ITV show has seriously divided viewers, with some viewers loving it and others branding it “trash” television.

“Tiresome ITV trash,” one viewer branded the show.

“What a [bleep] show. Even the presenters know it’s garbage,” another said.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

However, not everyone is hating the show!

“Addicted to #TheGames… what a show,” one viewer said.

“Lord forgive me for I have sinned… I absolutely love #TheGames,” another tweeted.

The Games continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of Max on The Games? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!