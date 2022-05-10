Holly Willoughby on The Games 2022
TV

The Games host Holly Willoughby sparks same complaint from viewers

The new show will air every night this week

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

The Games 2022 launched on ITV last night, with Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff hosting the new sporting reality show.

But not all viewers were happy to see Holly hosting the show – especially considering that she has no sporting experience, unlike Freddie.

Holly Willoughby on The Games 2022

Last night saw the first episode of The Games air on ITV.

The new sporting reality show, which will air over five consecutive nights, will see 12 celebrities compete in a series of Olympic-style events.

Some of the celebrities taking part in the show include Max George, Ryan Thomas, and Wes Nelson.

There’s also a star-studded presenting team, including Holly, Freddie, ex-footballing legend Alex Scott, and Chris Kamara.

Last night’s episode also saw Tyson Fury and Matty Lee appear on the show too.

With the amount of star power on show, The Games is surely a recipe for success. However, not everyone has been impressed.

Freddie Flintoff, Holly Willoughby, Chris Kamara, Alex Scott on The Games 2022
The star-studded presenting team (Credit: ITV)

Not everyone was happy that Holly is part of the presenting team on The Games – mainly because she doesn’t have any sporting experience. Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to slam ITV’s decision to have the 41-year-old host the show.

I don’t understand @ITV at all having Holly Willoughby as lead presenter on #TheGames like she said she is not a sporting expert. It would have made more sense having someone like Denise Lewis, Ellie Simmonds or Stef Reid present the show,” one viewer tweeted.

Holly Willoughby admits she knows nothing about sport, so she gets the gig presenting #TheGames. Next up, Joey Essex chairing University Challenge,” another sniped. 

“No surprise Holly’s presenting it either, gets where [bleeping] sand can’t, absolutely no connection to sport whatsoever either,” a third wrote.

“Why is Holly presenting this instead of Oti Mabuse / Kirsty Gallacher / Gabby Logan etc. Everyone else has a sports connection,” another said.

Some were happy to see the star though. “Holly and Freddie have great chemistry,” one viewer said.

Chelsee Grimes, Alex Scott on The Games 2022
Chelcee Grimes and Alex Scott are part of the new show (Credit: ITV)

The Games 2022 reviews

The reaction to the new ITV show has been divided, to say the least.

Some viewers have not enjoyed what they’ve seen so far.

“This is literally the worst television programme I have ever seen,” one viewer said.

But many were enjoying the new show!

Am not cool enough to know who most of the celebs are – but really enjoying #TheGames on @ITV – great to show that the sports our athletes do are actually really really really hard to do well!” one viewer said.

Addicted to #TheGames… what a show,” another wrote.

The Games continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

