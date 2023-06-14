OPINION: I’ve watched The Full Monty series on Disney+ and it should have been left in the past

It’s been 26 years since The Full Monty won the hearts of the nation, so is the new Disney+ series based on the film any good? Here’s our review.

In 1997, Robert Carlyle took on one of the most famous roles of his career when he played chancer Gaz. The plot followed six unemployed steel workers who came together to help each other out – with surprising results.

The men formed an unlikely male striptease act… And when the local women cheered for them to go for “the full monty” – total nudity – they obliged. THAT scene became one of the most iconic in filmic history, and spawn the ITV show of the same name.

Since then, I haven’t been able to listen to Hot Chocolate’s You Sexy Thing without tapping my toe and picturing myself in a queue at the post office. Few films have had that power.

But a TV series of the same name nearly three decades later? Why?

The Full Monty cast are back for a TV series, but do we actually want them? (Credit: Disney+)

The Full Monty series review: Why did we need a series of the film?

Simon Beaufoy’s film The Full Monty was a HUGE hit. It was a heartwarming story, which captured the zeitgeist of the late 90s. And therein lies the problem.

That was 26 years ago, and this is now. At the start of the Disney+ series, we’re reminded of the original plot. And there’s also a side-eye at the amount of Prime Ministers the country has been through since… Yes, seven! We’re also told that there have been eight Northern regeneration policies since 1997.

They’re implying that not much has changed… And that’s true perhaps when it comes to politics, and poverty, and the class divide. But, and it’s a massive but, so much has changed in so many other ways that the film just feels dated.

I wanted to love this. I was a big fan of the film. But it’s been 26 years. That’s a long time in TV years. Far from wrapping myself in nostalgia like a comfy duvet, this just makes me feel old. Actually, it just makes me want to watch the film again.

And, at around 90 minutes long, the film was the perfect length – no pun intended. The series is eight episodes, not far off eight hours of TV. And sometimes it really feels it.

Mark Addy as Dave in The Full Monty series (Credit: Disney+)

Gaz and co were best left in the past…

The six ordinary men are still ordinary. The world has changed a lot since 1997, but the Monty gang haven’t. Gaz is still getting into trouble and, realistically, one of life’s losers. He’s estranged from his daughter, and an embarrassing grandad to his disabled grandson.

Yes, there’s a new cast of young actors, including Talitha Wing as Gaz’s daughter Destiny, There’s an inclusive cast, and the old timers are struggling with the ‘woke’ new world. Horse (Paul Barber) can’t work out the check out tills in his local supermarket, and Lomper (Steve Huison) doesn’t understand why he can’t call out ‘get your big baps here’.

It’s all a bit cringe, and the gags are unsubtle and lazy. This will appeal to a certain audience who will snigger at those jokes but it’s just not funny or new. I feel like I’ve watched it all before… Well, I have, 27 years ago. The plot is predictable, and it’s a tad insulting that the writers thought they could get money for old rope.

With so much excellent TV around these days – Succession, The Gallows Pole, Best Interests – and so many channels, The Full Monty series needed to up its game. It’s not a patch on the film – and no stripping! – so why make it?

The Full Monty series review: Paul Barber as Horse in The Full Monty (Credit: Disney+)

What did The Full Monty series get right?

Don’t get me wrong, there are some sweet moments in The Full Monty on Disney+. These are characters we once knew and loved, and it’s good to see them again.

But I reckon a film sequel might have worked better, instead of dragging out a series. We can all relate to the political message which is the undercurrent of the series – the rich have got richer, and the gap between the haves and the have-nots has never been greater.

Of the original gang, Jean (Lesley Sharp) has worked her way up through the teaching system to become a school headmistress, while her husband Dave serves as the caretaker. Guy’s made the most of a dog-eat-dog business culture, but everyone else is still just trying to make ends meet.

And it’s Horse I feel for the most as he struggles to adapt to a technical age. With the safety net of the welfare state removed in this zero-hour contract world, the now-disabled Horse can’t afford to heat his home.

Like me, you might hate Gaz’s daughter at first, but you’ll soon understand why she behaves the way she does. And Jean and Dave still mourn their lack of children, beside the unresolved grief of losing one.

There’s relatable themes here in The Full Monty TV series. The protagonists have each other if nothing else. And, underneath the Del Boy exterior, Gary ‘Gaz’ Schofield has a heart of gold. But did we really need another Schofield on the TV this year?

