The Fear Index on Sky Atlantic: Who’s in the cast and which book is it based on?

The Fear Index on Sky Atlantic boasts an amazing cast and is a must-watch thriller.

But what’s it about and what’s it based on? We have all the answers.

The Fear Index is coming soon (Credit: SKy)

What is The Fear Index on Sky Atlantic all about?

The four-part thriller tells the story of Dr Alex Hoffman, who’s launching VIXAL-4 to investors.

It’s an AI-driven system that exploits fear in the financial markets and operates at lightning speed to make big returns.

But on what should be the day of the big launch in Geneva, Alex is brutally attacked at his home by a man who knows all of his security codes.

His ordeal isn’t over yet.

After more unexplained occurrences Alex becomes convinced he’s being framed.

But who’s going to believe him?

Detective Leclerc, a local policeman assigned to Alex’s case, struggles to work this former CERN scientist out.

Soon enough, Dr Alex soon learns how destructive his invention can and will be, and who the people are that will stop at nothing to get hold of it.

Josh plays Dr Alex Hoffman (Credit: Sky)

Who plays Dr Alex Hoffman in The Fear Index?

The lead role of Dr Alex Hoffman is played by Hollywood star Josh Hartnett.

Forty-three-old Josh burst onto the scene at the end of the 1990s and became one of Hollywood’s hottest young properties.

He rattled off a string of big-budget hits including Pearl Harbour, Black Hawk Down and The Black Dahlia.

However, he turned down the role of Superman several times, saying that he “just didn’t want to make that kind of movie”.

And it’s not just acting skills that caught the attention – Josh is viewed as a bit of a hottie.

In the early 2000s he was voted to various 50 Most Beautiful Lists.

However, he took a break from acting and re-evaluated what he wanted to do.

Away from the camera, his exes reportedly include Scarlett Johansson, Amanda Seyfried, Penelope Cruz, Helena Christensen and Sienna Miller.

Nowadays, Josh is in a settled relationship with British actress Tamsin Egerton and they have three children together.

Leila plays Gabby Hoffman (Credit: Sky)

Who else is in The Fear Index cast?

Aside from Hollywood star Josh, the series boasts some great acting talent.

Arsher Ali (from The Ritual and BBC One thriller Informer) plays Hugo, Dr Alex’s hedge fund business partner and best friend.

Elsewhere, Leila Farzad (who appeared alongside Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie) plays Gabby Hoffman and Grégory Montel (from the original, French version of Call My Agent) is Detective Leclerc.

The series based on the Robert Harris novel (Credit: Sky)

What is it based on?

The Fear Index on Sky series based on a 2011 novel by acclaimed author, Robert Harris.

Sixty-four-year-old Robert is one of the world’s best-known writers in his genre and has written and published a string of hits.

And a lot of them have adapted for both big and small screens.

Kate Winslet and Dougray Scott starred in Enigma in 2001, while Daniel Craig took the lead role in the BBC adaptation of Archangel.

There was also movie The Ghost Writer, based on his book The Ghost, starring Ewan McGregor.

The Fear Index begins on Sky Atlantic at 9pm on Thursday, February 10. It’s also available on NOW.