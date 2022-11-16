The English on BBC Two: What music features in the TV series?

TV series The English on BBC Two has won fans over with its stunning landscapes, gripping plot, and haunting music.

So what songs have featured on the show, and who wrote the score?

We loved the series starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, and its soundtrack has its own set of fans, too!

Here’s everything you need to know about the music on the TV series The English…

Fans have been loving the music on TV series The English (Credit: BBC)

The English TV series music: Who wrote the score?

The beautiful score was written by Federico Jusid, a composer who has previously written scores for the Academy Award-winning film The Secret in Their Eyes, BBC’s Watership Down, and Apple TV+‘s recent series Now and Then.

Hugo Blick, who created The English, said: “I listen to film scores in the car. Obsessively. A few years back I had one of Federico’s pictures, the original The Secret in Their Eyes, on a constant loop.

“So when Iain Cooke, our music supervisor, had the hunch to introduce us, it felt almost uncannily intuitive.

“We use score for emotional articulation, it’s almost the closest thing in the picture to the author’s overview.”

He adds: “It sits deep inside the story, like the joints to a skeleton, and the body simply won’t move without it.”

Why is scoring a Western hard?

Hugo Blick also reveals that “scoring a western is hard”.

In a press interview, he explained: “You have to both engage with the genre’s expectations whilst delivering a voice that sounds entirely individual and unique.

“Fede has a deep, formal knowledge of composition but neither is he afraid of the simple, symmetrical right-hand piano tune.

“In this score, I feel he has delivered on both. Beautifully.

“The last 20 minutes of the last episode, at the risk of saying it straight, is a world-class score.

“And now with The English I have something else to play in the car!”

What songs have you recognised from The English? (Credit: BBC)

Where can I listen to The English TV series music?

There’s been no official release of the score yet.

But we’re sure it’s only a matter of time before the soundtrack is available on streaming services!

The English soundtrack: What songs feature in the TV series?

It’s not just a stunning score that fans of The English have appreciated.

There’s been some great modern songs featured in the drama, too.

Here’s your full list of songs featured in The English…

Episode 1: What You Want and What You Need

Some Say (I Got Devil), by Melanie.

Episode 2: Path of the Dead

Into Dust, by Mazzy Star.

The English TV series music – Episode 3: Vultures on the Line

Katie Cruel, by Ora Cogan.

Did you enjoy The English soundtrack? (Credit: BBC)

Episode 4: The Wounded Wolf

You Cut Her Hair, by Tom McRae.

Episode 6: Cherished

Crucify Your Mind, by Rodriguez.

Long Time Traveller, by The Wailin’ Jennys.

American Tune, by Crooked Still.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

What have fans said about music on The English TV series?

Lots of fans of The English have been sharing their love for the score and the soundtrack!

This viewer shared: “It was very old fashioned, slow burn good Western.

“Thanks to the creators. Now I need them to release the soundtrack.”

Another added: “RELEASE THE SCORE AND SOUNDTRACK FOR #THEENGLISH!!!!!

“Please I need to be able to listen to it.”

Hopefully, we can listen to the soundtrack on streaming services soon!

Read our review of The English here.

The English continues on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC Two. All episodes are available on BBC iPlayer now.

Are you a fan of the soundtrack for The English? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.