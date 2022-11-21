The English on BBC Two: Nichola McAuliffe plays Black Eyed Mog – here’s how you recognise her…

Nichola McAuliffe has been wowing fans with her performance as Black Eyed Mog in The English, but how do you recognise the actress?

Black Eyed Mog is a rather terrifying villain in The English and lots of viewers are curious about the woman behind the character.

So, how old is Nichola McAuliffe and what else has she starred in?

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Eyed Mog, and the British actress who plays her…

***WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The English***

Nichola McAuliffe plays Black Eyed Mog in The English (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Black Eyed Mog in The English?

Nichola McAuliffe plays Black Eyed Mog in The English. The terrifying character joins David Melmont (Rafe Spall) as one of the villains in the Western.

Black Eyed Mog is a European settler who, along with her sons, kidnaps Native American children.

The villain seeks revenge for what happened to her eyes.

She has decorated her wall with the scalps of Native Americans.

She tells Cornelia that members of the Cheyenne tribe removed her eyes and damaged her scalp, and now she and her two sons run an illegal business kidnapping Native Americans.

Shockingly, real history inspired this in the series.

Bitter fights really did break out between Native American tribes and European settlers.

In the series, Kills on Water, a member of the Cheyenne tribe, wants Black Eyed Mog dead.

The character tasks Eli (Chaske Spencer) with the job of killing Black Eyed Mog in exchange for his freedom from the Cheyenne tribe who have taken him captive.

But Cornelia, knowing that Black Eyed Mog would be more sympathetic to an English noblewoman, visits her instead.

In a split second, Cornelia uses a shotgun to kill Black Eyed Mog as well as her two sons.

She then takes the infamous glasses from the villain.

Cornelia (Emily Blunt) gives the glasses to Kills on Water as proof of her death, and saves Eli, who is set free.

Who did Nichola McAuliffe play in Surgical Spirit?

Actress Nichola McAuliffe is probably best known for her role in the ITV sitcom Surgical Spirit.

Nichola led the cast as Sheila Sabatini, a senior surgeon at the Gillies Hospital.

Viewers knew Sheila for her sharp tongue and no-nonsense attitude.

She was also known for her romance with anaesthetist Jonathan Haslam, played by Emmerdale’s Duncan Preston.

Surgical Spirit ran for seven series, from 1989 until 1995.

The first two series of Surgical Spirit are now available to watch on Britbox and ITVX, if you want to re-watch the comedy series!

Nichola McAuliffe is best known for her role in Surgical Spirit (Credit: BritBox)

What else has Nichola McAuliffe starred in?

Nichola began acting in 1979.

First of all, she played Primrose in the TV series Tropic.

She then had a notable role in the sitcom Pig in the Middle, where she played Alice Boocock.

After Surgical Spirit, she had a stint on Coronation Street, playing Anita Scott.

Anita was the chair of the Weatherfield Historical Society and a shortlived love interest of Ken Barlow.

Nichola also had a memorable role on an episode of Doctor Who. She played reporter Vivien Rook in The Sound of Drums.

In 2016, she starred in the Jenna Coleman series Victoria, playing the Duchess of Cumberland.

She also recently starred alongside Bill Nighy in the beautiful film Life, based on the 1952 film Ikiru.

Nichola has also had guest roles on Doctors, Agatha Raisin and The Man Who Fell to Earth.

The actress is also known for her various theatre roles.

In 1988, she was awarded the Laurence Olivier Theatre award for her role in Kiss Me Kate.

Lastly, she’s won acclaim for her portrayal of Black Eyed Mog in The English.

Is Nichola McAuliffe in James Bond?

Nichola is also known for her voice work.

She voices Bond’s BMW in Tomorrow Never Dies.

Nichola McAuliffe looks very different in real life! (Credit: Photo by James Gourley/Shutterstock)

How old is Nichola McAuliffe and where is she from?

Nichola McAuliffe was born on August 27 1955.

She is currently 67 years old.

Nichola is from Surrey, England.

She later moved to London where she attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Who is Nichola McAuliffe’s husband?

Nichola McAuliffe married Daily Mirror crime reporter Don MacKay in 1996.

They wed at Holder’s Plantation House, St James’, Barbados.

He sadly passed away from blood cancer in 2017, just 23 months after he was diagnosed.

She shares in a blog for the cancer charity Marie Curie: “He didn’t die alone, he was loved and held and it was my honour and joy to see him off.”

The pair reportedly did not have children.

Nichola McAuliffe as Duchess of Cumberland in Victoria (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What is her net worth?

Lots of fans are wondering what sort of fortune Nichola McAuliffe has racked up over the years!

There is quite a bit of speculation online about her worth!

Most sites estimate her net worth to be around $1.5 million dollars, around £1.2 million.

She told ThisIsMoney magazine that she was glad she bought her home before interest rates rose.

She said: “It is a six-bedroom and I bought it in 1988 for £170,000.

“Even if I had saved every penny for the past 40 years, I still would not have saved what it would sell for today.

“It is probably worth 10 times what I bought it for.”

The English episode 3 airs on Thursday October 24 2022 at 9pm on BBC Two. All episodes are also available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

