The Drowning airs on Channel 5 this week, and viewers will recognise lead role Rupert Penry-Jones, not least because of his famous wife.

So who is the actor married to?

And what else has he starred in?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Rupert Penry-Jones and Jill Halfpenny star in The Drowning (Credit: Channel 5)

Who is Rupert Penry Jones’ wife?

Former model Rupert has been married to actress Dervla Kirwan since August 2007.

He wed the Irish actress following a three-year engagement.

They met in 2001 at a production of J. B. Priestley’s Dangerous Corner.

Speaking of his wife and leaving his playboy days in the past, Rupert has said: “Dervla started so many fundamental changes in my life, and there’s been no resistance from me.

“She’s just the right woman for me. She ‘gets’ me. I can be myself with her.”

Dervla was previously engaged to The Bay star Stephen Tompkinson.

Did he really date Kylie Minogue?

Yes! Rupert famously dated superstar Kylie Minogue before he met wife Dervla.

The pair dated in 1999 when they starred together in Shakespeare’s The Tempest in Barbados.

Sounds like our sort of job!

He has said: “I thought I was one of the luckiest men in the world.

“And to be honest I couldn’t believe it would last longer than a week. She’s an extremely free spirit.”

However, the relationship didn’t last long and Rupert admits he “wasn’t really into her music”.

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has also been very vocal about her crush on the actor – watch out Dervla!

Rupert Penry-Jones and wife Dervla Kirwan attend the Crime Thriller Awards 2013 at the Grosvenor House Hotel (Credit: Splash)

Does Rupert Penry-Jones and his wife have kids?

Rupert Penry-Jones and wife Dervla have two children.

They have one daughter Florence, who is 17, and a son Peter, now 15.

The family live together in rural Hampshire.

What has he starred in?

Rupert is probably best known for his performances as Adam Carter in Spooks, Clive Reader in Silk and DI Joseph Chandler in Whitechapel.

He also portrays Mr Quinlan in the American horror series The Strain.

The actor has appeared on TV, in film and on stage during a three decade career.

He’s also appeared in Cambridge Spies, Casanova, Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, The Commons and Wizards.

Rupert reportedly has an as-yet unannounced role in the upcoming film The Batman, set to be released in

In August 2020, the release of the first trailer for The Batman revealed that Rupert had an as-yet unannounced role in the film.

Rupert is said to be portraying Gotham City Mayor Don Mitchell, opposite Robert Pattinson’s superhero.

The film is set to be released in 2022.

The cast of The Drowning on C5 includes Jill Halfpenny, Rupert Penry-Jones and Jonas Armstrong (Credit: Channel 5)

How old is he?

Rupert William Penry-Jones was born on September 22 1970.

He is currently 50 years old.

Rupert was born in London, the son of Welsh actor Peter Penry-Jones and English actress Angela Thorne.

His brother, Laurence Penry-Jones, is an actor turned ambulance driver who is married to actress Line of Duty star Polly Walker.

Rupert was educated at Dulwich College in London until age 17, when he was enrolled at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Who does Rupert Penry-Jones play in The Drowning?

Rupert portrays Mark in The Drowning.

Mark is an architect who keeps a tight rein on his emotions and on his son Daniel’s life.

Daniel becomes central to the story when Jodie becomes convinced he is her missing son.

Rupert says of his character: “To begin with, it is not that strange, she is a teacher in the school and takes a shine to Daniel and sees potential in him as a musician.

“I think the audience see a lot more of her obsession with the boy than my character does, certainly to begin with.

“He is a very private man so when this woman is breaking into his private world, coming into his house and forming a relationship with his child he doesn’t know what to think.”

What is The Drowning about?

The Drowning has an all-star cast – perfect to cheer up a dreary lockdown February.

The plot follows mum Jodie, whose son has been missing for eight years.

When she sees teenager Daniel, she becomes convinced he is her missing child.

But is he really who she thinks he is?

Jodie embarks on a dangerous journey that takes her to the edge of reason.

How far will she go to find a missing child?

The Drowning airs Monday February 1 2021 to Thursday February 4 2021 at 9pm on Channel 5.

