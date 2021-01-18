The Drowning on Channel 5 is an unmissable thriller: Who’s in the cast? When does it start?

The Drowning on Channel 5 promises to be the next big thriller of 2021, and it’s coming to your screens soon.

As ED! announced last year, the cast includes Jill Halfpenny, Rupert Penry-Jones and Jonas Armstrong.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming nail-biter The Drowning.

Jill Halfpenny stars in The Drowning on Channel 5 (Credit: C5)

What is The Drowning about?

The Drowning has an all-star cast – perfect to cheer up a dreary lockdown February.

The plot follows mum Jodie, whose son has been missing for eight years.

When she sees teenager Daniel, she becomes convinced he is her missing child.

But is he really who she thinks he is?

Jodie embarks on a dangerous journey that takes her to the edge of reason.

How far will she go to find a missing child?

Who is in the cast?

Jill Halfpenny, Jonas Armstrong and Rupert Penry-Jones head the cast of the identity thriller.

Former EastEnders and Strictly star Jill Halfpenny plays fraught mum Jodie.

She has been rebuilding her life since the disappearance of her son – until the sight of Daniel threatens to up-end the life that she has carefully pieced back together.

The Bay’s Jonas Armstrong portrays Jason, Jodie’s brother, the only real support she has had in her life.

The Split’s Deborah Findlay plays Jodie’s mother Lynn, with whom she has a tricky relationship.

Meanwhile, Cody Molko plays Daniel, the boy Jodie becomes fixated with.

Whitechapel and Spooks star Rupert Penry-Jones plays Daniel’s father Mark, an architect who keeps a tight rein on his emotions and on his son’s life.

Jonas Armstrong joins an impressive cast in The Drowning (Credit: Channel 5)

When does it start?

The Drowning is set to start in early February.

We are reliably told the four parter will run over consecutive nights, from Monday to Thursday.

So no hanging around for too long for the next episode!

Is it based on a book?

The Drowning is not based on a book.

In fact, the thriller is co-written by Tim Dynevor – husband of Coronation Street actress Sally and dad to Bridgerton star Phoebe.

Tim is probably most famous for writing episodes of Emmerdale.

He co-wrote the series with creators Francesca Brill and Luke Watson.

The show is produced by Noel Clarke and Jason Maza’s Unstoppable Film & Television.

The Drowning is set to be the next big thriller of 2021 (Credit: Channel 5)

Where was it filmed?

Filming took place in and around Dublin in Ireland.

Scenes were filmed in 2020.

What has Jill Halfpenny said about The Drowning?

Jill took to Twitter to express her excitement for the upcoming series.

Last year, she wrote: “Started filming this on Monday. Working in and around gorgeous Dublin with some gorgeous people.

Happy days.”



The Drowning on Channel 5 airs in early February.

Will you be tuning in to The Drowning on Channel 5? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.