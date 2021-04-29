A famous face appears on Channel 4’s The Dog House this week (Thursday April 29 2021), but who is Victoria Pendleton and what is she famous for?

How old is she now and is she dating or single?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Victoria Pendleton and her mum Pauline appear on C4’s The Dog House (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Victoria Pendleton and what is she famous for?

Victoria Pendleton CBE is most famous for being a former Olympic track cyclist.

She became Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth champion and is one of GB’s most successful female Olympians after winning two Olympic gold medals and one silver.

After retiring from cycling, she became a British jockey.

She was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2009 New Year Honours, and Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2013 for her services to cycling.

She took part in series 10 of Strictly Come Dancing, and was paired with professional partner Brendan Cole.

What does she do now?

In March 2015, Victoria announced her intention to become a jockey with the aim of competing at the Foxhunter Chase at the 2016 Cheltenham Festival.

She made her competitive debut in August 2015, finishing second in the Betfair Novice Flat Amateur Riders’ Handicap at Ripon riding Royal Etiquette.

She won her first race on 2 March 2016, guiding 5–4 favourite Pacha Du Polder to victory at Wincanton.

Victoria still loves being around horses and riding them.

She credits riding out retired national hunt horses at home every day as playing a major therapeutic role in her mental health battles.

She describes herself as a World and Olympic Champion track cyclist now horse rider and adventurer.

Victoria recently appeared in the ITV series Don’t Rock the Boat and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on C4.

How old is Victoria and where is she from?

Victoria Louise Pendleton was born on September 24 1980 in Stotfold, Bedfordshire.

She is currently 40 years old.

Victoria has a twin brother called Alex, and an older sister called Nicola Jane.

Is Victoria dating or single?

Victoria is currently dating Louis Tinsley, the co-founder of ThruDark and former SBS operator.

She credits him with helping her get through lockdown.

Before that, Victoria was married to sports scientist Scott Gardner for five years from 2013 to 2018.

In July 2018, she announced they were getting a divorce.

Posting a statement on Twitter, she said: “After 10 years together I am very sad to say that Scott and I have grown apart.

“Despite our best efforts in trying to make our marriage work, we have come to the decision to go our separate ways.

“It has been an extremely difficult time and a tough decision to make.

“We want to look ahead to the future and stay positive.

“We would both gratefully appreciate our privacy being respected as we navigate what is a deeply personal time for us.”

Victoria took part in Don’t Rock the Boat with Adam Thomas and Craig Charles (Credit: ITV)

Victoria and mental health

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2017, Victoria revealed her struggles with self-harm, suicide and severe depression.

She has since stated that she suffered severe depression and even contemplated suicide after her failed Everest expedition and her marriage breakdown.

How many tattoos does Victoria Pendleton have?

Victoria has many tattoos, including several up her arms.

She has a line from The Smashing Pumpkins’ song Today tattooed on her right arm, a gift she gave herself for her 30th birthday.

She also has an inking of Medusa’s head on her upper arm, a horse, a serpent and a skull.

Speaking about the inspiration behind them, she previously said: “The thing with the tattoos is, I really feel like I’m in a position in my life where being judged doesn’t concern me.

“I’m not afraid of being myself any more.

“Whereas before, being an athlete, I always felt I had to stick to the guidelines and try to be a good role model – all these things kept me in a very confined space.

“But I’ve always been the kind of girl that wanted to ride a motorcycle and liked heavy metal. I’m a big contradiction.

“I’m someone who sticks to the rules, but I like to do things that are a little bit out there. Everyone finds me very confusing.”

Why does Victoria appear on The Dog House on Channel 4?

Olympic cyclist Victoria Pendleton visits Wood Green animal charity in the last of the series of The Dog House on C4.

She is keen to find a dog she can co-parent with her mother.

She meets Leilo, but the Rhodesian ridgeback’s long-term medical needs require serious consideration.

Meanwhile, lovebirds Shai and Orin try to hit it off with Polo the lurcher, and Zoe the beagle meets the Forristal family.

Victoria Pendleton appears in the last episode of The Dog House on Thursday April 29 2021 at 8pm on C4.

