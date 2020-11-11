The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess saw a former royal butler claim Princess Diana “pulled up floorboards” because she thought she was being spied on.

The late Princess, who tragically died aged 36 in 1997, also “unscrewed the ends of telephones” to check if she was being bugged.

These claims came in last night’s second and final part of the ITV documentary.

The Princess reportedly thought she was being spied on (Credit: ITV)

What does the butler say in The Diana Interview?

Former butler to the Princess Of Wales, Paul Burrell, said in the programme that she thought she was being watched.

“The Princess did suspect that she was being followed,” he said.

“She was under surveillance – whether it was phone hacking or spying.

“There were occasions where we pulled up the floorboards and unscrewed the end of the telephones to see if there were any listening devices.

The infamous interview took place in 1995 on the BBC (Credit: NOBLE/DRAPER / SplashNews.com)

Concerned she was being watched

Royal biographer, Andrew Morton, backs up Mr Burrell’s claim.

“She certainly was very concerned about the Secret Services, about MI5, about MI6,” he said in the documentary.

Mr Morton also claimed that strange things were happening “inside households of the Prince and Princess of Wales”.

He explained that her bodyguard thought he was being watched, and a royal journalist and ‘confidant’ had been burgled.

His own office had also been broken into.

Mr Bashir is accused of producing false documents (Credit: BBC/ITV)

What is the Princess Diana documentary all about?

The two-part ITV documentary has caused controversy.

It alleges that BBC journalist Martin Bashir produced fake documents and other tactics to secure the Princess’s trust.

The BBC is now holding an independent enquiry.

The corporation’s Director General, Tim Davie, said: “The BBC is taking this very seriously. We want to get to the truth.

“We are in the process of commissioning a robust and independent investigation.”

