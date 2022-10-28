The Devil’s Hour: Jessica Raine husband, net worth and Call The Midwife exit

If you’re watching The Devil’s Hour on Amazon Prime, you might’ve recognised the actress who plays Lucy Chambers as Jessica Raine!

But what have you seen her in before? And who is her celebrity husband?

Here’s everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Jessica Raine from The Devil’s Hour.

Jessica Raine as Lucy Chambers in The Devil’s Hour (Credit: Amazon Prime)

Who plays Lucy Chambers in The Devil’s Hour?

Jessica Raine plays Lucy Chambers, a woman who wakes up every night at 3.33 am.

Lucy is a struggling single mother, who also cares for her elderly mother.

What Lucy doesn’t realise is that her haunting past might have bigger consequences than she ever realised.

The Devil’s Hour star Jessica Raine found fame in Call The Midwife (Credit: BBC)

What else has The Devil’s Hour star Jessica Raine been in?

Jessica Raine is probably best known for her role as the innocent Jenny Lee in Call The Midwife. Jessica starred in the first three series of the show.

She followed this with a role in BBC’s historical drama Wolf Hall, playing Jane Rochford in the adaptation of the Hilary Mantel novel.

Jessica then joined the cast of Sky‘s Fortitude, starring as Jules Sutter in the first episode.

You might also recognise her from Acorn TV‘s Partners in Crime where she starred alongside David Walliams as Tuppence Beresford.

In 2016, she starred in ITV’s Jericho as Annie Quaintain in the Yorkshire Dales period drama.

She also starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the popular Showtime series Patrick Melrose.

She recently played Catherine Parr in Becoming Elizabeth, a dramatisation of Elizabeth’s I rise to power.

Film fans might also recognise her from The Woman in Black, An Adventure in Space and Time and Benjamin.

Jessica has also had guest spot roles on some massive shows including Line of Duty, Doctor Who and Inside No. 9.

What age is Jessica Raine? Where is she from?

Jessica Raine was born on May 20 1982, making her 40 years old.

She was born in the village of Eardisley in Herefordshire and was raised on her family’s farm there.

She was born Jessica Lloyd but told The Times that she changed her name to Raine for Equity reasons, as another actress already had the Jessica Lloyd name registered.

After graduating with an undergraduate degree from the University of the West of England, Bristol she told The Guardian that she applied to several drama schools but was rejected from them all.

A year later, she applied to the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and was accepted.

Why did Jessica Raine leave Call the Midwife?

Jessica Raine joined the cast of Call the Midwife in 2012 in the first series but she left in 2014 at the end of series three.

Reports at the time suggested she left to pursue further acting opportunities after her success in Call the Midwife.

She’s had some great roles since, so though it was sad to see her leave the role of Jenny Lee, it’s been great to watch her career grow!

Jessica Raine and Tom Goodman-Hill have been married since 2015 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Jessica Raine married to? Does she have kids?

Jessica Raine married Tom Goodman-Hill on August 30, 2015, after the two met working on a play in 2010.

You might recognise Tom Goodman-Hill as Joe Hawkins from Channel 4 sci-fi Humans. He was previously married to set designer Kerry Bradley but the pair officially separated in 2013.

While there was some drama over the reported over-lap, Jessica’s agent, Kate Bryden made a statement to the DailyMail which said: “Jess and Tom worked together on Earthquakes in 2010, he separated from his wife the same year, and he and Jess are now a couple.

“Tom and Jessica did not get together until well after he and his wife were separated.”

While the pair have kept their relationship very private, in February 2019, Jessica and Tom shared that they had a son.

Is Jessica Raine related to Judy Garland?

Jessica Raine does share a big resemblance to Hollywood legend Judy Garland, leading a lot of fans to wonder if the stars are related.

We can’t find any evidence that the two actresses are related, but we can definitely see the resemblance!

Jessica Raine leads the cast of The Devil’s Hour (Credit: Amazon Prime)

What height is she?

According to Jessica Raine’s IMDb, the actress is 5′ 6″.

Some sites claim she is 5’5″, but IMDb tends to be pretty accurate with celebrity heights, so we’re pretty confident she is 5’6″!

What is Jessica Raine’s net worth?

Lots of fans are wondering what sort of fortune Jessica Raine has racked up over the years!

There’s quite a bit of speculation online, but most net worth sites claim she is worth $1.5 million – around £1.3 million pounds.

The Devil’s Hour launches on Friday October 28 2011 on Prime Video.

