The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime is a nail-biting new documentary series on BBC Two.

This brand new series explores organised crime in Manchester.

And the team of detectives trying to put a stop to it.

Each episode covers cases as they happen with exceptional coverage of live police investigations.

Here’s what else we know about the show so far…

Where is The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime set? Is it real?

Yes this is a real documentary series – not a detective drama!

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime is set in Central Manchester.

In fact, this series offers unprecedented access to Greater Manchester Police.

This special series offers unprecedented access (Credit: BBC)

Camera crews are allowed to follow detectives as their unique cases unfold.

It was filmed over the course of two years.

Who are the detectives?

One detective prominently featured is DS Julie Connor.

While speaking to The Mirror, she described how gangland wars and crimes are wreaking havoc across the city.

And that non-gang members are at risk of getting caught in the crossfire.

While DS Julie Connor says gang crime in Manchester is rampant (Credit: BBC)

She said: “We are seeing an increase in violence, people being shot in the legs, stabbed, their faces cut.

“With the rise in drugs there is a lot of money floating around in the criminal world so there is an increase in criminals robbing other criminals.”

“The kidnappings are just all the time, it’s crazy really but it’s a lucrative business.”

What happens in episode one?

The first episode explores a series of kidnaps of wealthy victims linked to drug crimes.

In Central Manchester, police are called after a man is kidnapped by an armed gang in front of his wife and children.

He is then tortured and only released after a £34,000 ransom is paid.

But the detectives are able to locate the location of where the victim was held.

But will the criminals be served justice? (Credit: Unsplash)

After forensics investigate, they are able to seek out suspects.

While this investigation is underway, another disturbing kidnap occurs.

Suspecting it is linked to the same gang, they view the kidnap via CCTV footage.



Finally, specialist undercover and firearms units are assigned to find the gang and retreive the hostage.

How many episodes are there?

There are five episodes. Each will air on BBC Two weekly on Tuesdays at 9pm.

In fact, after an episode airs, it will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

