organised crime documentary bbc
TV

The Detectives Fighting Organised Crime on BBC Two: Real-life Line of Duty?!

Gripping stuff...

By Laura Hannam
| Updated:

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime is a nail-biting new documentary series on BBC Two.

This brand new series explores organised crime in Manchester.

And the team of detectives trying to put a stop to it.

Each episode covers cases as they happen with exceptional coverage of live police investigations.

Here’s what else we know about the show so far…

Where is The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime set? Is it real?

Yes this is a real documentary series – not a detective drama!

Read more: Another baffling death linked to The Cecil Hotel

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime is set in Central Manchester.

In fact, this series offers unprecedented access to Greater Manchester Police.

organised crime
This special series offers unprecedented access (Credit: BBC)

Camera crews are allowed to follow detectives as their unique cases unfold.

It was filmed over the course of two years.

Who are the detectives?

One detective prominently featured is DS Julie Connor.

While speaking to The Mirror, she described how gangland wars and crimes are wreaking havoc across the city.

Read more: Bronson Norrish begged MAFS Australia not to troll family

And that non-gang members are at risk of getting caught in the crossfire.

The Detectives Fighting Organised Crime
While DS Julie Connor says gang crime in Manchester is rampant (Credit: BBC)

She said: “We are seeing an increase in violence, people being shot in the legs, stabbed, their faces cut.

“With the rise in drugs there is a lot of money floating around in the criminal world so there is an increase in criminals robbing other criminals.”

“The kidnappings are just all the time, it’s crazy really but it’s a lucrative business.”

What happens in episode one?

The first episode explores a series of kidnaps of wealthy victims linked to drug crimes.

In Central Manchester, police are called after a man is kidnapped by an armed gang in front of his wife and children.

He is then tortured and only released after a £34,000 ransom is paid.

But the detectives are able to locate the location of where the victim was held.

crime in manchester
But will the criminals be served justice? (Credit: Unsplash)

After forensics investigate, they are able to seek out suspects.

While this investigation is underway, another disturbing kidnap occurs.

Suspecting it is linked to the same gang, they view the kidnap via CCTV footage.

Finally, specialist undercover and firearms units are assigned to find the gang and retreive the hostage.

How many episodes are there?

There are five episodes. Each will air on BBC Two weekly on Tuesdays at 9pm.

In fact, after an episode airs, it will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Barry Price on 24 Hours in Police Custody
24 Hours in Police Custody on C4: Where is rapist Barry Price now? Has he been convicted?
When is Emmerdale on tonight? ITV schedule has changed!
Gary Lineker praised survivor of sexual abuse from Football's Darkest Secret
Football’s Darkest Secret: Gary Lineker pays tribute to survivors of horrendous abuse
ITV release first trailer for Unforgotten
Unforgotten: How many episodes left and what do we know about them?
malone family on gogglebox
Gogglebox cast favourites Tom and Julie Malone share photos of unseen son Lee and daughter Vanessa
great british bake off celebrity channel 4
Who is on Celebrity Bake Off tonight? Four celebrities baking for Stand Up To Cancer