The Deceived: Episode one of new Channel 5 drama divides viewers

The Deceived proved to be divisive among viewers as episode one aired on Channel 5.

The new four-part drama, starring Normal People's Paul Mescal and former Hollyoaks actor Emmett J Scanlan, started last night (Monday, August 3).

It tells the story of university student Ophelia (Emily Reid) and how she travels to Ireland after a married lecturer (Scanlan) she has an affair with disappears.

Episode one of The Deceived had viewers divided (Credit: Channel 5)

What did viewers think of episode one of The Deceived?

Their fling leads to a tragic death and Ophelia finds herself working to unravel a disturbing mystery, as she questions everything she thought she knew.

After seeing the first episode, a number of viewers admitted they wouldn't watch any more of the drama, which they branded "disappointing".

Some claimed it was riddled with "poor acting", while others called the plot "totally farcical".

Actress Catherine Walker as Roisin, wife of lecturer Michael (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: ITV drama autumn 2020: Des about serial killer Dennis Nilsen amongst highlights

One said on Twitter: "I can see why #TheDeceived ended up on Channel 5. Bloody hell, that was dreadful. Awful writing, poor acting, melodramatic. So disappointing."

Another tweeted: "Don't think I'll bother with the second episode, too many eye roll moments and none of the characters are likeable. #TheDeceived."

Really wanted to like The Deceived but didn't.

A third said: "#Thedeceived should have been soooo good but found myself laughing at the multiple plot holes! Too far fetched for me."

Someone else put: "Glad I caught the first episode. I won't need to bother with the other three now #TheDeceived."

Episode two airs tonight (Credit: Channel 5)

'Not bothering' with the rest of the series

"Was looking forward to #TheDeceived on @channel5_tv but was quite disappointed," said a fifth. "Not sure I'm bothered about continuing. Did anyone else have difficulty understanding Michael?"

A sixth admitted: "Really wanted to like #TheDeceived but didn't. Totally farcical. A great example of why I don't tend to like fictional TV dramas. Plot is just silly and not believable."

I can see why #TheDeceived ended up on channel 5 😂😂 bloody hell that was dreadful. Awful writing, poor acting, melodramatic. So disappointing. — Jordan Gallagher (@jlgallagher11) August 3, 2020

Don’t think I’ll bother with the second episode, too many eye roll moments and none of the characters are likeable. #TheDeceived — Paula (@PaulaL1882) August 3, 2020

#Thedeceived should have been soooo good but found myself laughing at the multiple plot holes!! Too far fetched for me. — Natalie (@NittyNattyNora) August 3, 2020

Glad I caught the first episode. I won’t need to bother with the other 3 now #TheDeceived — London Calling (@LDNiscalling) August 3, 2020

Was looking forward to #TheDeceived on @channel5_tv but was quite disappointed & not sure I’m bothered about continuing. Did anyone else have difficulty understanding Michael? One thing (of many) why didn’t she ask him about the knocking on the door? — Never Say Never Nomad (@SherylWalpole) August 4, 2020

Really wanted to like #TheDeceived but didn’t. Totally farcical. A great example of why I don’t tend to like fictional tv dramas - plot is just silly and not believable. — FiONA 🛸 (@popcornfi) August 3, 2020

'Can't wait' for episode two

Not everyone felt that way though. Some viewers hailed it as a "bloody gripping" watch that left them "wanting more".

"Wow #TheDeceived was bloody gripping tonight," said one impressed viewer. "Can't wait for the next one tomorrow."

Read more: A Suitable Boy: New BBC drama leaves viewers divided

"#TheDeceived this is as well written as #Blood," said another, comparing it to the Adrian Dunbar drama. "These Irish Channel 5 dramas are rivitingly good, there's always a serious twist that keeps you guessing, congrats to all involved."

"Reading the comments I must be the only one who liked #thedeceived tonight," someone else said. "I can't wait for tomorrow."

Another who called the first episode "absolutely brilliant" said: "The Deceived already has me thinking and wanting more. @EmmettScanlan fantastic as always."

Wow #TheDeceived was bloody gripping tonight. Can't wait for the next one tomorrow 😱 — C h l o e 🖤 (@Chloe92_x) August 3, 2020

#TheDeceived this is as well written as #Blood, these Irish channel 5 dramas are rivitingly good, there's always a serious twist that keeps you guessing, congrats to all involved — Annabel Denton Marsden (@DentonMarsden) August 3, 2020

Reading the comments I must be the only one who liked #thedeceived tonight. I can’t wait for tomorrow — Louise Wraith (@LouiseWraith) August 3, 2020

Absolutely brilliant 1st episode of #TheDeceived already has me thinking and wanting more.. @EmmettScanlan fantastic as always — Samantha Livermore (@sammiseren) August 3, 2020

- The Deceived continues tonight (Tuesday, August 4) on Channel 5 at 9pm

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.