The Cube made a triumphant but all-too-short return to ITV this October and fans are now already asking: when will it be back?

Phillip Schofield once again fronted the primetime game show after an absence of five years.

And viewers were hooked, with soaring ratings of over 4million.

The series comprised civilians and celebrities and brought some scandal as well as tension.

Viewers were particularly shocked to hear one contestant brand his own daughter greedy!

During another episode they had heart palpitations as best friends scooped up £100K.

Sadly the exciting run was over too soon!

Phil was back at the helm of The Cube (Credit: ITV)

When will The Cube be back?

Unfortunately ITV is yet to confirm this but it’s surely a matter of when rather than if.

Just a quick glance at the Twitter thread and the execs will see just how desperate fans are to see the show return.

One fan even tweeted Phillip asking if there would be a new series, although sadly he too is remaining tight-lipped for the time being.

@Schofe will there be another series of the cube? Loving the series x — Nicole Williams 💎 (@NicoleWills95) October 23, 2020

Another told the This Morning presenter they were enjoying the revival and hoping for another run.

A third fan just wants the show to keep going and going.

I’m watching the last in the series of #TheCube #TheMillionPoundCube. This is a #celebrity special, with couple #StaceyDooley and #KevinClifton playing together. I really hope there will be another series next year and beyond — J Movie Lover (@jboothmillard) October 24, 2020

And another summed up the hopes for many praying there will be more.

Loved #TheCube this whole week hopefully there’ll be more 😄👍🙏 @itv — Shaheen (@topgooner100) October 24, 2020

What did ITV say about The Cube 2020 comeback?

The Cube announced its returned after an absence of half a decade in July this year, following a successful run between 2008 and 2015.

An ITV statement read: “A brand-new version of ITV’s award-winning hit show The Cube is coming soon, promising higher stakes than ever before with a life-changing one-million-pound jackpot.

“Host Phillip Schofield will return to preside over the high-octane gameshow, which sees contestants attempt seemingly simple tasks within the high-pressure confines of the iconic Perspex box.

“Produced by Objective Media Group’s label Wildcard Television, this new 5×60 series will see pairs of contestants, from the same household, take on The Cube. As well as facing solo games, they will also face brand new two player challenges.

“Each pair will have nine lives to complete seven games, each worth an increasing amount of money, as they move closer to the huge jackpot.

“Players will have to overcome extreme nerves and frustration as they take on deceivingly simple tasks such as throwing a ball into a container, balancing on a beam or stopping a clock at precisely 10 seconds.

“But will they have what it takes to beat the mighty Cube?

“As well as the million-pound special series, there will also be a 1×60 celebrity special, allowing well-known names and faces to feel the intense pressure as they endeavour to beat The Cube and win £250,000 for their chosen charity.

Telly fave 'Schofe' was thrilled to bring back The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield and the Perspex Cube

Phillip said: “The Cube is such a cracking format but with the players now in teams and a whopping million-pound prize fund, it now means this high-pressure environment has just got tougher.

“I can’t wait to be reunited with the legendary Perspex Cube!”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV said: “he Cube was a firm favourite with our viewers. And now with a life-changing prize and the chance for players to compete in pairs the stakes are even higher.

“We look forward to more jaw dropping moments that will have viewers shouting at the tv from the edge of their seats.”

Wildcard’s Ed de Burgh said: “It’s a game show like no other. And now with a jackpot that could make a millionaire, the heat is really on! We promise a lot of nail biting as we open up the famous Cube again.”

