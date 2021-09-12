The Cube host Phillip Schofield was moved to tears after a grandfather and granddaughter duo went home with £100,000 last night.

Players Rob and Chloe from Salford were overwhelmed with joy after triumphing at a counting challenge.

And they weren’t the only ones left emotional as presenter Phil welled up and admitted he was touched, too.

Rob and Chloe’s success certainly moved Phil (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield on The Cube

Chloe and Rob stunned viewers – and themselves – by racking up £100,000 in prize money with two lives left.

Watching their progress had become tense after four attempts of the second-to-last challenge.

But they decided not to try to take on another test and aim for £250,000 after admitting their delight at bagging six figures.

The pair had indicated they hoped to buy a motorhome and travel to Japan with any winnings. But the size of their win meant they could consider other acquisitions, like a house for Chloe and her partner.

And Rob admitted he now felt that his retirement could prove a lot easier with such a large amount in the bank.

Phillip, 59, summed it up: “You’ve just changed your lives, standing here.”

Chloe and Rob were also overwhelmed with joy (Credit: ITV Hub)

Emotional Phil

Phillip also admitted he had been feeling the heightened emotion more than usual.

“I think that could be the first time it has got me,” he smiled, having held his hand over his mouth.

I think that could be the first time it has got me.

And over on Twitter, Phillip also revealed the “lovely” family members had delivered on how they had mentioned about getting matching tattoos.

Phillip tweeted: “I love this wonderful grandad and granddaughter combo. So adorable and such fans of #TheCube [that] after they left us Chloe and Rob got matching tats!”

I love this wonderful grandad and granddaughter combo, so adorable and such fans of #thecube after they left us Chloe & Rob got matching tats! pic.twitter.com/RYTA8VWOHY — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) September 11, 2021

The Cube on ITV

Many of those watching at home were also impressed – and stirred by the show.

“In tears watching #thecube what an episode,” one person said on Twitter.

Another person reflected on social media: “Didn’t think I’d ever get so emotional watching two people win £100,000 on #TheCube but I did.”

And someone else added: “Wow what a show tonight! In tears a number of time! What a beautiful relationship.”

The Cube airs on ITV on Saturdays from 7.30pm.

