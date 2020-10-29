The Crown fans went into meltdown today as Netflix released an explosive trailer for the new series featuring Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

In the clip, shared on social media on Thursday (October 29) afternoon, viewers got to see the former PM taking on the Queen.

The Crown season four trailer featured the former prime minister (Credit: Netflix)

What does Margaret Thatcher say in The Crown series four trailer?

She says: “Your majesty, I think we have enough respect for one another personally for us to ask ourselves some of the bigger questions, woman to woman. We are the same age, after all. Just six months between us.”

The Queen (Olivia Colman) responds: “Oh? And who is the senior?”

“I am,” says Thatcher, adding: “Ma’am.”

Olivia Colman returns as the Queen (Credit: Netflix)

The PM is also heard saying: “My goal is to change this country from being dependent to self reliant and I think in that I am succeeding.”

The Queen counters: “Joblessness, recession, crises. It’s a dangerous game to make enemies left, right and centre.”

Thatcher responds, “What if one is comfortable with having enemies?” and when the monarch asks if she is comfortable with enemies, the prime minister tells her menacingly: “Oh yes.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, fans get to see Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, as it delves into the early days of her relationship with Prince Charles.

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in The Crown (Credit: Netflix)

The Queen’s eldest son, played by Josh O’Connor, is warned: “One day, dear boy, you shall be king. Your duty now is the choice of a woman the people will love as a princess and, in due course, as queen.”

In another scene, Diana is shown telling the Queen: “All I want is to be loved, it’s all any of us want from you.”

Fans can’t wait for the next instalment of the hit Netflix drama (Credit: Netflix)

How did The Crown fans react?

Reacting on Twitter, excited fans said the trailer had them shaken, while others praised Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Thatcher.

Gillian Anderson has honed that voice, perfected it … what a genuflection.

One said: “I haven’t watched the first three, but will start with series four, Gillian looks outstanding as Thatcher.”

Another wrote excitedly: “I KNEW WE WOULD GET A FULL TRAILER. OMG. This is it. This is the season. This will be the one. I can’t wait. I am shook.”

Someone else said: “Gillian Anderson has honed that voice, perfected it … what a genuflection.”

A fourth simply shared a GIF of Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory having to breathe into a bag.

