The Crown ‘to bring Princess Diana back from the dead as a GHOST’ and royal fans are entirely ‘disgusted’

The Crown series 6 will reportedly feature a storyline which see Princess Diana brought back from the dead as ghost.

The royal character will share scenes with depictions of the then-Prince Charles and his mother the Queen in the Netflix soap.

Actress Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as Diana following her portrayal in series 5. Series 4 saw Emma Corrin play the younger Princess of Wales.

Elizabeth Debecki, on the right, plays Princess Diana in The Crown. Dominic West, left, performs the role of Prince Charles (Credit: Netflix)

The Crown series 6 latest: Princess Diana character news

According to MailOnline, Diana will have an emotional reconciliation with a grieving Charles, played by Dominic West.

She is said to tell him he is “handsome” and how much she loved him as the royal sobs.

Other scenes also show Charles weeping over her body in a Paris hospital morgue.

Diana is said to say: “Thank you for how you were in the hospital. So raw, broken – and handsome. I’ll take that with me.

It will be easier for everyone with me gone.

“You know I loved you so much. So deeply, so painfully too. That’s over now. It will be easier for everyone with me gone.”

Filming scenes in London for The Crown (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Menwhile, actress Elizabeth also shares screen time with Imelda Staunton, who plays Queen Elizabeth II.

In this instance Diana is said appear as the Queen discusses plans for a state funeral with Charles. Here, the Queen is also said to cry. And she and Diana also hold hands as the monarch suggests Diana has started a “revolution” due to the scale of public mourning.

Diana says: “I know it must be terrifying… As long as anyone can remember you’ve taught us what it means to be British. Maybe it is time to show you’re ready to learn too.”

Furthermore, the Mail suggests a Netflix source has told them the scenes should not be interpreted as containing supernatural occurrences.

Instead, the representation of Diana is said to be a “visualisation of innermost thoughts”.

The Crown series 6 will be broadcast in two parts. Events up to Diana’s funeral will stream from November 16. And a second instalment will stream from December 14.

Elizabeth Debicki poses alongside Dominic West (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Reactions on social media

Some Twitter users were astonished the character of Diana might feature in scenes after she had supposed to have died.

One complained: “The Crown has Diana appearing to Charles and forgiving him, is that for real? How disgusting using her image like this to whitewash and gaslight Diana.”

Another staggered user posted: “Honestly have difficulty in believing the final series of The Crown will be featuring Princess Diana as a ghost. It’s a provocative show but has never gone in for that kind of fantastical nonsense…so far, anyway.”

“Feels like exploitation of Lady Diana,” someone else claimed.

But another person argued: “The Crown isn’t real.”

