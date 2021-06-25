Season five of The Crown on Netflix is getting a new face to play a key character.

In a shock casting announcement, English actor Jonny Lee Miller is to play former Prime Minister John Major.

Here’s all you need to know about Jonny and what’s going to happen in the fifth series of everyone’s favourite royal drama.

Jonny Lee Miller will play John Major in the fifth season of The Crown.

What is the latest news about The Crown season 5?

The show’s official Twitter feed shared the news with fans.

It showed a black-and-white image of the Trainspotting actor with the words, “Jonny Lee Miller, John Major” beneath the portrait.

The Crown simply said: “Jonny Lee Miller will play John Major in the fifth season of The Crown.”

Jonny became a household name thanks to his role as Sick Boy in Trainspotting, and then went on to star in Emma and as Sherlock Holmes in Elementary.

Elizabeth will play Princess Diana

What else do we know about The Crown season five?

Aside from Jonny, there are more new faces.

Last year in 2020, Netflix revealed that Imelda Staunton will play the Queen after Olivia Colman.

In addition to Imelda, it was confirmed that Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana for the final two series of the show.

Taking over from Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip is Jonathan Pryce.

Lesley Manville, meanwhile, will take over from Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker Bowles.

Former Downton actress Imelda Staunton

When is series five on Netflix?

Because of the COVID pandemic, production on series five had to stop.

However, filming was due to start this month (June 2021), and the series is expected to air on the streaming giant in 2022.

The series will now also run for six series, rather than the five that were previously reported.