The Crown season 5: Harry Potter fans can’t deal with seeing Imelda Staunton as the Queen

The Crown season 5 is coming together nicely, and today Netflix shared a first-look image of Imelda Staunton as the Queen.

However, some Harry Potter fans were confused.

She looked nothing like her character Delores Umbridge from the hit wizard films.

What was the image of Imelda Staunton from The Crown season 5?

The streaming giant unveiled the first image of the 65-year-old actress in costume as Queen Elizabeth.

It showed Imelda with the Her Majesty’s trademark hair and smart patterned suit, and she certainly looked the part.

Furthermore, Netflix captioned the image: “An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton.”

But Harry Potter fans were confused – they thought she looked nothing like Delores Umbridge.

How did Harry Potter fans react to the image?

One replied to the image: “Umbridge? Avada… [Harry Potter killing curse].”

“That is Dolores Umbridge don’t know what you’re talking about,” another said.

“Her majesty Professor Umbridge,” a third fan chipped in.

A fourth exclaimed: “Ahhhh!! I can never not see Umbridge!”

Finally, one fan seemed confused.

“Is this just the actor from Harry Potter!?” they asked in an exasperated fashion.

Elizabeth will play Princess Diana in The Crown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else do we know about The Crown season 5?

Imelda – who takes over from Olivia Colman – isn’t the only new actor for the fifth series of The Crown.

Olivia Williams has been confirmed to play Camilla Parker Bowles, while Lesley Manville is all set to play Princess Margeret.

Elsewhere, Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana.

And there’s more good news.

Production has begun on this penultimate series and it’s expected to air next year in 2022.