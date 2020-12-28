Viewers of The Crown season 4 would’ve seen Buckingham Palace intruder Michael Fagan’s antics on screen when the series dropped on Netflix in November.

However, the man himself has now revealed more details about what really happened.

So did Fagan really make it into the monarch’s bedroom while she slept?

And did he sit down for a chat with The Queen, as is shown on screen?

Viewers of The Crown season 4 will have seen Michael Fagan in The Queen’s bedroom (Credit: Netflix)

What’s the truth behind The Crown season 4 storyline?

Well, Fagan did indeed make it into Buckingham Palace – and the Queen’s bedroom.

However, that’s about as much as the Netflix series actually took from the real-life events, the man himself has revealed.

In the show, the palace intruder is seen breaking into Buckingham Palace twice.

She walked out on her little legs. Then a footman comes in and goes: ‘You look like you need a drink, mate.’

And Fagan insists this did happen.

However, it appears he didn’t have as much of a conversation with the royal as the series claimed.

He said they barely chatted, but he did actually sit on Her Majesty’s bed.

The real-life palace intruder, Michael Fagan (Credit: Jonathan Banks/Shutterstock)

What did the Queen really say to the intruder?

Fagan told The Telegraph she simply asked him: “What are you doing here?”

He then said he sat on her bed when she left the room and told him she would be back in a minute.

“She walked out on her little legs. Then a footman comes in and goes: ‘You look like you need a drink, mate,'” he revealed.

He added that the footman then poured him a whisky from the pantry.

It was then that the police descended.

“They were all over the place – they hadn’t arrested anyone for years, they were on a retirement posting, on guard duty. One of them was fumbling around for his notebook,” he said.

Fagan was played by Tom Brooke in The Crown (Credit: Netflix)

What’s her bedroom really like?

He also gave an insight into the monarch’s bedroom and said, contrary to the bed shown on screen, the Queen doesn’t have a four poster.

“She never had a four-poster bed. And she’s got a little thing where she does her teas and coffees,” he revealed.

He also said that the monarch “talks like me and you, normal”.

The original incident took place in July 1982 and Fagan has previously revealed why he broke into the Queen’s bedroom.

He said he was “depressed” after his wife left him and he was left to raise their four children alone.

He wanted to know if the Queen could help him deal with his problems.

