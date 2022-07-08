The Control Room on BBC One: How many episodes are there and when does it start?

BBC One’s brand new drama The Control Room is a must watch for all the thrill seekers out there!

The series follows an ordinary emergency caller who has his whole life turned upside down after one desperate call.

So how many episodes of the series are there and when does it start?

Here’s everything we know so far.

The Control Room follows an ordinary emergency caller who receives a life and death call that changes his life (Credit: BBC One)

What is The Control Room about?

The series tells the story of a regular emergency call handler called Gabe who works for the Strathclyde Ambulance Service in Glasgow.

Of course, handling emergency calls usually very distressing, but nothing shocks Gabe more than when he receives a call from a woman claiming to know him.

The desperate caller admits to murdering someone, but refuses to give Gabe her name.

The only clue she gives about her identity is that she knows who Gabe is.

Under pressure to work out who the mystery woman is, Gabe makes a decision that could lead to very devastating consequences.

The Control Room is a three-part series (Credit: BBC One)

How many episodes of The Control Room are there?

There are three episodes of The Control Room in total.

Which means it’s the perfect drama series to binge watch on the BBC iPlayer!

When is the start date?

The thriller series will air on Sunday 17 July on BBC One at 9pm.

Each episode is one hour long, and will be available on BBC iPlayer.

The Control Room stars Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D star Iain De Caestecker (Credit: BBC One)

Who is in the cast?

The series stars Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D star Iain De Casetecker as the show’s leading man Gabe.

And, yes, he IS the original Adam Barlow from Corrie!

It also features Daniel Portman, who some fans may recognise from his role of Podrick Payne in Game Of Thrones.

Playing the role of the mystery caller is Joanna Vanderham, who’s known for starring in the Sky One crime drama The Runaway.

Also in the cast is Sharon Rooney, who has starred in My Mad Fat Diary, The Teacher, and Finding Alice.

The BBC drama also stars Taj Atwal who played PC Tatleen Sohota in Line Of Duty.

The Control Room trailer

BBC One have recently released the official trailer of The Control Room, giving us a first look into the new thriller.

In the trailer, Gabe is seen answering a call from a distressed woman who admits to killing someone.

But Gabe is even more horrified when the caller seems to recognise his voice.

She says: “Gabo, is that you?”

If that doesn’t give you chills, I don’t know what will!

Throughout the rest of the trailer, we then see a drastic change in the emergency caller’s seemingly normal life.

Gabe is seen escaping from men with guns and even caught in an intense car chase.

But who is he trying to hide from and why is he on the run?

We’ll soon find out!

