The Control Room episode 2: Seven questions we NEED answering ahead of the finale

The Control Room continued on BBC One with episode 2 – and we slowly learnt a bit more about the weird co-dependant relationship between Gabe and Sam.

There’s still SO much we don’t know yet, though…

And there’s only one more episode to go!

Here are the burning questions we need answering after watching The Control Room episode 2…

Of course, the one thing we DO know is that Gabe is most definitely NOT in control. Not. At. All.

***Warning: spoilers from episode 2 of The Control Room ahead***

Iain de Caestecker as Gabe in episode 2 of The Control Room (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

The Control Room: What did Gabe’s dad mean at the end of episode 2?

During episode 2 of The Control Room, we learnt more about Gabe’s childhood and relationship with Sam.

We learnt that Gabe was largely left to his own devices after his mum died.

Meanwhile, Sam was also separated from her mum.

So it’s understandable why they formed such a close bond.

We now know that there was a fire in the hut on the Christmas Tree farm, quite possibly started by either Gabe or Sam.

This might explain why there’s so much tension between Gabe and his dad.

At the end of episode 2, viewers saw a flashback of Gabe arriving home with a dirty face.

It’s clear he’d been close to the scene of the fire.

However, his dad said: “Not again.”

What did dad Ian mean?

Did Gabe or Sam cause the death of someone at the Christmas Tree farm?

We know there was a fire at the Christmas Tree farm.

And we know Gabe and Sam were somehow involved.

In one flashback, Sam asked Gabe if he “would start a fire for her”.

We also saw a young Gabe calling the police reporting the fire.

In a chilling moment, he tells the emergency services that he thinks someone is in the hut.

Meanwhile, we saw a young Robbo calling for his dad.

Of course, Robbo and Eilidh appear to HATE both Gabe and Sam.

Did Robbo’s dad die in the fire, and were Sam and Gabe responsible?

Sam and Gabe in The Control Room episode 2 (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Coronation Street: Who plays Phill’s ex-wife Camilla? Where have you seen Louise Marwood?

Why does Gabe hate his dad so much?

Gabe seems to despise his dad.

But we don’t quite know why yet.

The clues are there though…

Was it something to do with the fire?

Or did dad Ian neglect his son while his wife was dying and in the months following her death?

We know one thing, though – Ian also hates Sam!

The Control Room episode 2: Who is Sam?

We still know very little about Sam.

Why haven’t Sam and Gabe seen each other for two decades?

Where has she been? And why does everyone hate her?

While Gabe has forged a respected career as a emergency service operator (probably because of what happened when he was a child), she seems to have been down on her luck.

Does she even have a job? Or a home?

At this point, we’re not even sure if she really killed anyone, as we haven’t seen a body!

During an angry exchange between Gabe and his dad, Gabe’s dad said about Sam: “The whole family was screwed up.

“What sort of a mother takes her child to their grandparents for the night, and doesn’t pick them up for five years?”

However, Gabe responds by saying Sam “got him through” [we assume his mum’s death].

Is Sam as dodgy as she seems to be, or an innocent victim as Gabe believes?

Young Gabe (played by Harvey Calderwood) in The Control Room (Credit: BBC One)

The Control Room episode 2: How long can Sam hide in Gabe’s room?

Sam has been living in Gabe’s room since she murdered Haz.

But there’s only so long a woman can hide in a cupboard whenever anyone visits?

And can’t the neighbours hear them talking?!

Even weirder, Sam seems to be after a sexual relationship in the MIDDLE of all this!

We still feel very much like we did after The Control Room episode one.

That something about Sam is very fishy indeed!

What is Anthony involved in and where did the money go?

Anthony blackmailed Gabe to deliver a parcel to someone in the very beautiful Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

Once we’d marvelled at how stunning the building and art was, we paid attention to what the hell Gabe was doing.

What did he deliver to the mysterious woman in the purple coat?

And where did the payment money disappear to?

Viewers saw Gabe receive a wad of cash in exchange for the parcel, which he then put in Anthony’s locker.

Anthony then swore the money had gone missing.

Unknown criminals later broke into Gabe’s room and ransacked the place looking for the money.

Is Anthony lying about the whereabouts of the money?

And just what the hell is he involved in?

Anthony told Gabe: “You’ve no idea who these people are.”

As if the poor sod hasn’t got enough on his plate already!

Daniel Portman as dodgy Anthony in The Control Room (Credit: BBC One)

Will the dead body be found?

So far, no dead body.

Is there even a decaying corpse rotting away in the back of that van?

We’re beginning to wonder…

In episode 2 of The Control Room, Gabe managed to lose the dead body and the van – scenes Frank Spencer from Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em would have been proud of.

It all goes to prove that Gabe really wasn’t meant for a life of crime.

And therein lies the tension.

Last we knew, Gabe’s uncle had driven off with the van and it had been impounded by the police.

Eek!

The Control Room concludes on Tuesday July 19 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

What do you think of The Control Room so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.