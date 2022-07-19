BBC’s The Control Room: What has Rona Morison who plays Danni been in before?

Rona Morison plays a smaller role in BBC’s The Control Room as one of the control room operators, Danni.

But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t captured fans’ attention.

So, who is the actress and why do you recognise her?

Who does Rona Morison play in The Control Room?

Rona plays Danni in The Control Room, one of Gabe’s colleagues that works with him in The Control Room Ambulance service.

She sits across from Gabe and supports him in the first episode by taking a call when the mysterious woman who wants to contact Gabe rings once again.

Rona Morison as Danni in The Control Room (Credit: BBC)

Where is the actress from and what age is she?

Rona Morison is another Glasgow-born member of the Control Room cast – joining fellow Glaswegians Iain De Caestecker and Sharon Rooney.

The actress is 31 years old and a graduate of the Scottish Youth Theatre, and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London which she joined at the age of 17.

Morison has lived in France before! Between roles, Morison works as an acting teacher at the Fontainebleau School of Acting in Fontainebleau just outside of Paris, France.

What else has Rona Morison been in?

Rona Morison’s big break was a small role in a very big film – Ready Player One!

She played an oology expert in the Stephen Spielberg-directed movie.

The red-headed actress continued her trend of small roles in big films by appearing in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

She played a spaceport mother alongside big actors such as Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke.

The actress then received a starring role in the Sony Pictures film Our Ladies.

She played Chell in the Scottish film about a group of Catholic school girls’ wild school trip to a choir competition.

Rona most recently played Thompson in season 3 of the Amazon Prime Series Absentia.

The actress also had a lot of small theatre roles before receiving a lead role in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie at the Donmar Warehouse in 2018.

Rona received a nomination at the 2018 Evening Standard Theatre Awards for the Emerging Talent Award for her performance as Sandy.

She also appeared in The Haystack at the Hampstead Theatre in 2020.

Rona Morison in Our Ladies (Credit: Columbia Pictures Industries)

Is The Control Room’s Rona Morison single?

Rona has not been linked to anyone.

There’s no hint of any partners on her Instagram either.

What is Rona Morison in next?

For her most recent project, Rona has headed back to theatre, playing Tilly in the immersive theatre experience The Prick and The Sting at the Raucous in Bristol.

Whatever she’s in next, it looks like the talented actress will continue with her success!

The Control Room concludes tonight, Tuesday July 19, at 9pm on BBC One.

