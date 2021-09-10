The Cleaner on BBC One: How tall is Greg Davies and does he have a partner?

New Greg Davies comedy series The Cleaner starts on BBC One – but how tall is Greg? And did he really used to be a teacher?

The comedian and actor, famous for his role in Man Down, Taskmaster and The Inbetweeners is notoriously tall

Greg as Wicky in The Cleaner

What is Greg Davies famous for?

Greg Davies is a Welsh stand-up comedian and actor.

Viewers probably know him best for his roles as Greg in We Are Klang, Mr Gilbert in The Inbetweeners, Ken Thompson in Cuckoo and Dan Davies in Man Down.

Greg has also portrayed King Hydroflax in a 2015 episode of Doctor Who.

He has fronted Taskmaster since the show started in 2015.

Greg is well known for his guest appearances on Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You? and 8 Out of 10 Cats, too.

In July 2020, he won a BAFTA for the ninth series of Taskmaster.



How tall is Greg Davies? What is his net worth?

Greg Davies is said to have a net worth of £3.5million.

The Inbetweeners movie, in which he reprised his role as Mr Gilbert, grossed £64.8million at the box office, compared to the production budget of £3.5 million.

How tall is Greg Davies?

Greg is a staggering six foot eight inches.

That’s more than two metres!

The comedian also has size 13 feet.

Greg describes being tall as “tedious” because of the “prepared jokes” he hears all the time.

He said on Mock the Week: “Let me give you an example: I’m often asked ‘how’s the weather up there?'”

He revealed he has genuinely been “offered a job changing light bulbs”.

So yes, Greg Davies is very tall indeed… just don’t mention it too much.

How old is he?

Greg was born on May 14 1968 in Flintshire, Wales.

He is currently 52 years old.

Greg in Man Down

Did he used to be a teacher?

Greg used to be a teacher, and used his old job as inspiration for Man Down.

After filming, he said: “It was strange being back in the classroom.

“The reason it was strange is because the classroom that we filmed in was my real classroom when I was a teacher.

“It was a bit like therapy.”

Greg was educated at Thomas Adams School in Wem, and Brunel University in Uxbridge, London.

After studying English and Drama, he became a teacher.

Greg taught secondary school Drama and English for 13 years at Langleywood School in Slough, Orleans Park School in Twickenham, and Sandhurst School in Sandhurst.

But a career in comedy was calling him…

Greg in the award-winning Taskmaster

Is Greg Davies married or single?

Greg tends to keep his love life private.

But we do know he was in a relationship with Labour Party MP Liz Kendall for eight years.

The relationship ended in 2015.

At the time, Labour leadership contender Liz revealed they’d split a few weeks before the General Election.

She insisted they “remained really good friends”.