The Chase's Paul Sinha shocks viewers with comment to 'loser' contestant

Fans of The Chase were left pretty shocked by Paul Sinha's comments to a losing contestant on yesterday's episode (Wednesday, March 4).

Paul, aka The Sinnerman, was up against Richard, Kati, Lisa and Geoff . The team were hoping to play well together in order to leave with thousands of pounds to share between them.

Last night's contestants on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Casualty's Amanda Mealing begs people to 'keep it real' over Coronavirus

Geoff, 71, was last up to face The Sinnerman and he managed a respectable £3,000 in the cash-builder round.

Afterwards he was was one away from home in the head-to-head when he was caught by the Chaser.

Host Bradley Walsh asked the question: "The city of Agra was a capital of which empire?"

Geoff incorrectly answered Minoan, but Paul correctly opted for Mughal.

He then chided: "I'm sorry to say Geoff that was actually quite an easy question.

"I mean obviously I'm from India, but Agra is famous for the Taj Mahal and that was your big clue to the question.

"Mughal is a historic empire that began in the 1600s in India."

Some viewers on Twitter were rather taken aback by The Sinnerman's comment!

Bradley was enjoying the bants (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar reveals when series six will start

One tweeted: "Chaser on #TheChase putting the boot in after contestant got a question wrong. "That was actually an easy question".

Another said: "Of course it’s an easy question...if you know the [bleep] answer...if you don’t, it isn’t easy.

"Geoff obviously did not know...so he guessed."

A third commented: "Questions are only easy if you know them."

Someone else found it rather amusing writing, "Nice dig", followed by cry-laughing emojis.

The Chase continues today at 5pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.