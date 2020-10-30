The Chase star Anne Hegerty has revealed she could one day appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Governess, 62, answered a question about Strictly on the ITV quiz show yesterday (Thursday, October 30) and host Bradley Walsh asked if she would ever do it.

On The Chase, Brad asked Anne Hegerty if she would do Strictly (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase and why did Anne Hegerty speak about Strictly?

The first contestant to take on Anne was Jolian, and one of the questions in his head-to-head round was: “Said to affect celebrities who appear on the show, the ‘Strictly Curse’ is blamed for what?”

The options were broken bones, break-ups or bankruptcy.

Contestant Jolian had a question about the ‘Strictly Curse’ (Credit: ITV)

Jolian answered correctly with break-ups, as did Anne.

Bradley then asked the chaser: “Would you do Strictly?

“Erm… never say never,” she told him.

“Go on, do it!” Jolian said.

Anne went on to get a number of questions wrong in the head-to-head, leading Bradders to ask her if she had ‘left her brain in a box somewhere’.

The Governess didn’t rule out ever doing Strictly (Credit: ITV)

What did The Chase viewers say?

On Twitter, one viewer laughed that Anne might have given so many wrong answers because she was imagining herself taking to the dancefloor.

They wrote: “I think the Governess was too busy imagining herself on Strictly then #TheChase.”

Anne would do Strictly if she could be excluded from dancing on medical grounds.

Another The Chase viewer quipped that Anne would be ruled out of dancing on medical grounds if she was on the BBC programme.

They said: “#TheChase Anne would do Strictly if she could be excluded from dancing on medical grounds.”

Anne’s I’m A Celebrity stint

The tweet appeared to be a reference to Anne’s time in the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, in which she didn’t have to take on many of the trials.

Nevertheless, Anne was a huge hit with ITV viewers when she featured as a campmate on the show, which gets underway again in November.

Anne was on I’m A Celeb in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Anne was on the show in 2018, appearing alongside the likes of John Barrowman, Emily Atack and Harry Redknapp, who ended up winning.

The Governess finished seventh but was popular with viewers, who praised her for speaking openly about her Asperger’s.

