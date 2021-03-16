The Chase is showing repeats at the moment, and ITV viewers can’t wait for their favourite quiz show to return.

An unofficial Twitter account that covers the hit game show took to the social media site yesterday to explain what was going on.

As of today, there will no new episodes of #TheChase for a few weeks. Instead, there will be repeats every weekday at 5pm. Today's repeat episode was first aired in May 2016. #TheChaseExtra continues on Mondays at 6pm on the @itvhub – which chaser will be the host this week? — The Chase Zone (@ZoneChase) March 15, 2021

What is happening with The Chase on ITV?

It said: “As of today, there will no new episodes of #TheChase for a few weeks.

“Instead, there will be repeats every weekday at 5pm. Today’s repeat episode was first aired in May 2016.

“#TheChaseExtra continues on Mondays at 6pm on the @itvhub – which chaser will be the host this week?”

When will new episodes air on ITV?

It’s not yet known when the new series will air.

However, viewers will know nearer the time of transmission and it’s likely to be sometime this year.

Host Bradley Walsh on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for The Chase?

Regardless of whether fans will get new episodes soon, one thing we do that’s coming back is Beat The Chasers.

The channel confirmed series three of the spin-off show, with the addition of two celebrity specials.

It will be the first time a celebrity edition has been seen in Beat The Chasers.

However, the news received a mixed reaction from viewers.

One said: “It’s a long time since a celebrity special has felt special. Let the regular folk have a chance at life-changing money #thechase.”

Another said: “Great news! But never keen on the ‘celebrity versions’ myself.”

Beat The Chasers will return (Credit: ITV)

What has happened on ITV show The Chase lately?

Meanwhile, last week, viewers of The Chase praised a contestant for ‘carrying’ the team to victory.

Taking on Chaser Shaun Wallace in the head-to-head, Jerome managed to retain his £5k and take it back to the team.

Then, in the final chase, he answered 13 questions right out of a total of 20.

After beating the Chaser, viewers congratulated the team and especially Jerome.

“I’m going to say it, I love Jerome. Absolute player #TheChase,” one viewer said.

Another commented: “#TheChase great performance from Jerome his shoulders must be aching carrying his teammates.”

