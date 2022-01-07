Viewers of The Chase praised Mark Labbett for his 'touch of class' gesture
TV

The Chase viewers praise Mark Labbett for ‘touch of class’ gesture to visually-impaired contestant

What an amazing thing to do

By Paul Hirons

Viewers of The Chase have praised Mark Labbett for a gesture he made to a visually-impaired contestant.

Mark, 56, is nicknamed The Beast on the ITV quiz show.

But he went against his stern reputation to help out the contestant, and viewers called it a “touch of class”.

Mark close his eyes during questions in solidarity to Annah (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Mark Labbett in The Chase yesterday?

In last night’s show (Thursday January 6), legal advisor Annah from Nottingham managed to stash £7,000 in the cashbuilder.

After her successful round, it was time for her to take on Mark in the head-to-head.

Read more: The Chase viewers all have the same complaint as ITV ‘messes’ with schedules

However, in solidarity with Annah, viewers noticed that Mark closed his eyes and chose not to look at the screen whenever a question was asked.

And Annah proved herself to be a fine player, she managed to beat Mark and get through to the final chase.

How did viewers react?

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to praise Mark for his approach to answering question.

One said: “Love the fact the beast is closing his eyes when the questions are read because the contestant is blind so it evens the playing field. #TheChase.”

Another added: Love that @MarkLabbett was keeping his eyes closed for Annah’s questions – making it a level playing field with consummate respect and integrity shown by The Beast. #TheChase.”

A third wrote: “@MarkLabbett not looking at the questions against Annah. [clap emoji].

“Touch of class #thechase.”

Jenny Ryan Beat The Chasers
Jenny feigned tears (Credit: ITV)

Mark is normally VERY competitive

Mark’s amazing gesture goes against his super-competitive nature.

So competitive has The Beast been in the past, he jabbed fellow chaser Jenny Ryan in a recent episode of spin-off show Beat The Chasers.

Read more: Beat The Chasers: Mark Labbett says he ‘punched’ Jenny Ryan to get her back for Paul Sinha incident

The incident happened when Jenny – known as The Vixen – got a question wrong.

He said on Twitter: “BeatTheChasers for those who wondered why I punched @jenlion on the arm, it was karma for punching @paulsinha in the same situation last series.”

