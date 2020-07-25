The Chase: Viewers love 'gorgeous' contestant Scarlett

The Chase viewers found themselves falling in love as they watched the ITV quiz show last night as it featured a "gorgeous" contestant.

Friday (July 24) evening's repeat episode reintroduced fans to Scarlett, a 20-year-old Russian student from Bristol.

The Chase featured "gorgeous" contestant Scarlett (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about The Chase contestant Scarlett?

As they watched at home, viewers rushed to admit they were smitten with her, with some joking they wanted to "marry" her. Others called her The Chase's best looking contestant ever.

As the episode went on, many at home were impressed with Scarlett's performance and said she had both "brains and beauty" . They thought she even ended up "holding the team together".

Some thought Scarlett 'carried the team' (Credit: ITV)

One said on Twitter: "Scarlett got a Liverpool FC question right. I love her even more now #TheChase."

Another tweeted: "Scarlett is bit of a sort ain't she #TheChase."

A third wrote: "@ITVChase #scarlett #thechase #ITV who else agrees she the best looking contestant ever to be on the show? @ITV give her a show of her own we need Scarlett on the TV."

Unfortunately, The Beast caught them in the end (Credit: ITV)

'Blooming gorgeous'

A fourth put: "Scarlett is unreal, seriously #thechase."

Someone else said: "Good player Scarlett! #TheChase."

"Scarlett is blooming gorgeous," one viewer observed.

Scarlett got a Liverpool FC question right. I love her even more now 😍😁 #TheChase — GD1892 (@xxGeorge1892xx) July 24, 2020

Scarlett is bit of a sort ain’t she #TheChase — cal (@coldyoof) July 24, 2020

Scarlett is blooming gorgeous #TheChase — Ophelia Butts ( ㅅ ) (@Ophelia_ButtsUK) July 24, 2020

Another wrote, alongside a string of heart-eye emojis: "Scarlett on #TheChase... MARRY ME!"

"Scarlett's holding the team together!" someone else said.

"Shut up Scarlett," tweeted another who clearly wasn't a fan, adding: "Cocky little madam! #thechase."

Can we just give Scarlett the money #TheChase — 😊 (@gksworld) July 24, 2020

Scarlett’s holding the team together! #TheChase — Gillian Hudson (@JillHudson21) July 24, 2020

Shut up Scarlett. Cocky little madam! #thechase — Vivy Randolph 😻🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👩‍❤️‍👨 (@Vivy1981) July 24, 2020

#TheChase Scarlett, brains and beauty — Pete Brimble (@Hoooray4Boobies) July 24, 2020

Scarlett did indeed play well as the episode went on. She got an admirable £5k in her cash-builder and managed to evade chaser Mark Labbett and get back to her team.

Unfortunately, The Beast caught them at the end. They set up a score of 16 for Mark to beat. Host Bradley Walsh warned, as he often does, "We're going to need some push-backs".

Mark beat them with 12 seconds remaining, denying the team their chance to go home with £15k between them.

