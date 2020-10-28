The Chase viewers were in hysterics over one contestant’s Phillip Schofield mix-up on the ITV quiz show.

During Tuesday’s (October 27) episode, 39-year-old Katie was the last of her team to do the cash-builder round.

Katie, from Wigan, was on yesterday’s episode of The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Katie’s Phil Schofield gaffe on The Chase

By that point, only her teammate Tony – who added £28k to the prize pot – remained playing.

After getting a respectable five correct, transport manager Katie agreed with Tony that it would be better if she took chase Shaun Wallace‘s lower offer of minus £4k, to increase her chances of getting through to the final round.

The Wigan resident’s first question against The Chase star Shaun was: “Which former ‘Joseph’ played the Pharaoh in the 2019 London run of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’?”

She got confused during a question about Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat (Credit: ITV)

The options were Jason Donovan, Lee Mead or Phillip Schofield.

And to viewers’ surprise, she went with This Morning presenter Phil.

Brad seemed taken aback and Katie reasoned: “Well, he’s… Jason Donovan’s Australian, so would he have run the London Marathon? Phillip Schofield is always doing stupid things.”

“Run the London Marathon?” Bradders asked.

Realising her error, Katie said: “Oh!”

“Don’t worry…” the host assured her, as they both laughed over the blunder.

Katie and Brad had a good laugh about it after (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say about the answer?

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer asked, “Anyone else watching #TheChase?” and repeated the question and answer.

Another replied, “It was funny” and someone else wrote back, “Dearie me…ffs.”

A fourth tweeted: “Phillip Schofield playing Joseph? Phillip sodding Schofield?! #TheChase.”

A fifth quipped: “I would’ve picked Schofield. He’s every bloody where else. #TheChase.”

“Phillip Schofield ran the London Marathon dressed as a pharaoh? Read the [bleeping] question love! FFS! #TheChase.”

Someone else shared, alongside a string of laughing-crying emojis: “Schofield running the marathon #TheChase.”

How did the team do on The Chase?

Unfortunately for Katie, she did get through to the final chase, but the Dark Destroyer robbed them of their prize pot.

They played for £24k and got just 12 questions right, setting up an easy score of 14 for Shaun to beat.

Unsurprisingly, he caught them, although the margin was small as just three seconds remained on the clock.

Shaun Wallace beat the team (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere on yesterday’s episode of The Chase, viewers were distracted by one contestant they thought could be the ‘best looking ever’.

Katie’s teammate, Alicia, was a 28-year-old civil servant from near Liverpool.

And viewers at home swooned over her as they took to social media to point out how attractive she was.

