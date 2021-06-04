The Chase viewers hail Darragh Ennis as he goes 14 shows unbeaten

The Chase viewers hailed Chaser Darragh Ennis as he went 14 shows unbeaten after yesterday’s instalment (Thursday June 3).

The 47-year-old Irishman only joined the ITV quiz show in November 2020.

But he has already racked up an impressive tally of final chase victories.

And viewers are in awe of his quizzing powers on The Chase.

Darragh won his 14th Chase in a row (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase with Darragh Ennis yesterday?

Darragh settled into his seat to take on another four contestants.

And, as the show went by, he dispatched one by one without too much trouble.

In fact, for the final chase, only one contestant remained.

With Sonny left all on his own he was only able to score 11 points in his defence of £2,000.

And, with so few questions to get right, The Menace took his time and ruthlessly wiped Sonny out with over a minute to spare.

Darragh’s win was his 14th in a row and he currently remains unbeaten.

How did viewers react to Darragh’s achievement?

Viewers were quick to praise the quizmaster on Twitter.

“Another win for this Darragh chap. He’ll be quite good once he settles in. #TheChase,” one fan joked.

Another wrote: “Will Darragh ever lose?! Nope!!!”

Has Darragh lost an episode yet?

A third asked: “Has Darragh lost an episode yet? #TheChase.”

That was answered in resounding fashion by another fan.

“And that, ladies and gentlemen, makes 14 UNDEFEATED CHASES for Darragh ‘the Menace’ Ennis!

“The storm clouds are now gathering for poor Sonny!”

Are they the ones that we want? (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on The Chase yesterday?

Despite Darragh winning the spoils and extending his record, there was some fun to be had on the episode.

When the team of four contestants was introduced, viewers noticed a distinct theme – they all had names from the hit movie, Grease.

Viewers loved the cheeky theme, with one saying: “The contestants on #thechase sound like characters from Grease – Danny, Sonny, Sandy and Jan.”

“Nice to see the characters of Grease reuniting for tonight’s episode of #TheChase,”another wrote, followed by a cry-laugh emoji.

A third wrote: “Spotted the Grease connection immediately… waiting for the ‘penny to drop for Brad’ klaxon #TheChase.”