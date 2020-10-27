Viewers of The Chase reckoned one contestant might be the answer to all their questions during last night’s episode.

The Monday (October 26) instalment of the ITV quiz featured a very successful team who won £22,000.

The foursome comprehensively defeated The Vixen Jenny Ryan, who graciously smiled as she came up short against them.

But among the victorious team was one player who seemed to win many hearts from the telly-watching audience.

Alex’s team smashed it on The Chase (Credit: ITV Hub)

Some observers even commented on how player Alex could be their perfect match.

Even during the earliest stages of the episode, it was clear that Alex was a fan favourite.

And once viewers realised the Newtownwards resident had a northern Irish accent, that only seemed to boost her popularity.

One Twitter user commented on her voice with a post containing dozens of love heart emojis to express their approval.

Contestant Alex hails from northern Ireland (Credit: ITV Hub)

“Alex’s accent is fantastic,” agreed another social media user.

But many other fans, male and female, were just as quick to remark on her physical appearance.

And even more reflected that Alex’s intelligence made her even more attractive.

What The Chase viewers had to say about contestant Alex

Some viewers even went as far to suggest they might be up for dedicating the rest of their lives to the contestant.

“Alex on today’s #TheChase is a ‘marry’,” one stated on Twitter.

Another commented: “Alex is an absolute worldie though #TheChase.”

And a third pondered: “#TheChase Alex… Fit! I hope she’s clever.”

Bradley Walsh is the long-term host of The Chase (Credit: ITV Hub)

Alex, 28, amassed £4000 in her Cash Builder round, demonstrating her quizzing aptitude.

One impressed observer remarked: “Well done Alex – brains and beauty! #TheChase.”

Another joked: “Alex is an attractive young lady – so she is #TheChase.”

Someone else confirmed: “I have an Alex crush, she is so sweet.”

“Damn Alex is peng,” added someone else.

“So glad she got back #thechase.”

And yet another person summarised: “Alex is very attractive #TheChase.”

Contestant Alex made plenty of fans on The Chase (Credit: ITV Hub)

Another teatime TV quiz fan made a connection between the casting of Alex on The Chase and two hunky twins on Pointless.

“A lot of hot contestants today,” they tweeted.

“Alex on #TheChase, and Patrick and Hugo on #Pointless.”

