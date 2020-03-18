The Chase viewers fuming as contestant takes minus offer

Viewers of The Chase have vented their frustration as a contestant took the minus offer.
David managed to get £5,000 in his cash builder round and went on to face the Chaser Paul Sinha - also known as The Sinnerman.
David was offered either a minus offer of -£4,000, to keep his £5,000 or take the high offer of £62,000.
David decided to take the minus offer in order to get back to the team.
He explained: "The most important thing is for me to get back. I know the team won't be too happy but to make sure I get back I'm going to go for the -£4,000."
Viewers were fuming and shared their thoughts on Twitter.
One person said: "Oh dear David. I quite liked you too. Robber."
Another wrote: "Naaaaah. Someone just took MINUS 4 GRAND ON THE CHASE #TheChase."
A third added: "Hope this guy on #TheChase gets caught. Hate when they take the minus offer."
A fourth tweeted: "It’s bad enough people are taking everything off of the shelves," referring to the coronavirus crisis."But someone taking the minus £4K on #thechase is absolutely disgusting."
Meanwhile, others were distracted by David's multi-coloured shirt.
One person said: "I'm here for David's shirt. Can't go wrong with melted Crayons."
Another tweeted: "Whoa!! David’s shirt. Now that’s cheered me up."
A third added: "David's shirt was made by him walking under an artist's studio when she was emptying her paint."
All four players made it through to the Final Chase and bagged 15 steps.
However, The Sinnerman managed to beat the team with 39 seconds remaining.
Viewers shared their thoughts on the team losing.
One person said: "What an episode of #TheChase tonight," while another wrote: "As much as I felt bad for the others, I'm glad that they lost because of David who took the minus offer."
The Chase returns to ITV tomorrow, Thursday, March 19, at 5pm.
