The Chase viewers were in hysterics last night when one contestant gave what they claimed was among the ‘worst’ answers they had ever heard.

In Wednesday (November 4) evening’s episode, Pam made it to the final chase alongside teammates Nathan and Victoria.

They were going for a prize pot of £19,000 and Pam played well, as she got many of the team’s 13 correct answers.

On The Chase, Pam got to the final round with Victoria and Nathan (Credit: ITV)

What happened with the swastika blunder on The Chase?

However, one blunder had viewers laughing on Twitter. Host Bradley Walsh asked the team: “What symbol of German unification faces Pariser Platz in Berlin?”

Pam said, “Swastika?” referring to the symbol most associated not with reunification but with Nazi Germany.

Brad said the answer was: “Brandenburg Gate.”

Pam winced as she realised her error (Credit: ITV)

How did ITV viewers react?

On Twitter, viewers said it had them ‘crying’ laughing.

One tweeted: “Worst quiz show answer ever!”

Another, looking at it another way, laughed: “That has to be the greatest answer ever in the history of #thechase.”

A third put: “So watching the quiz show #TheChase and just heard someone [asked], ‘What’s a symbol of German unification in Berlin?’ Their answer, ‘swastika’. I can’t stop laughing.”

A fourth said: “Pam slowly redeemed herself until she said swastika #TheChase.”

That has to be the greatest answer ever in the history of #thechase "What symbol of German Reunification stands opposite the……." "The Swastika" 😂😂😂😂 — TheGreatCordwainer (@zombiestyled) November 4, 2020

So watching the quiz show #TheChase and just heard someone answer ‘what’s a symbol of German Unification in Berlin?’ Their answer, Swastika. I can’t stop laughing 😂 — Ben Riddell-Williams (@That_Crazy_Brit) November 4, 2020

Pam slowly redeemed herself until she said Swastika #TheChase — Marriann🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MyMindAmusesMe) November 4, 2020

Another wrote: “Someone on The Chase thinks a monument of a swastika exists in modern Berlin.”

“Pam on The Chase,” someone else tweeted. “Swastika? Really? I’m crying. #TheChase.”

Others called it a “Classic moment on The Chase”.

“No way did that person say on #TheChase that a swastika was the symbol in Pariser Platz, Berlin to show reunification after the war,” wrote another with laughing emojis.

Someone on The Chase thinks a monument of a Swastika exists in modern Berlin 🤐😂 #TheChase — Dylan (@christs_chins) November 4, 2020

Pam on The Chase. Swastika? Really? I’m crying. #TheChase — Ms W (@londiniummum) November 4, 2020

Classic moment on #thechase just now…

Q. What symbol of German unification faces Paris Platz in Berlin?

A. Swastika Yep, that’s the one

😂😂😱😱😱 — woollyvix (@woollyvix) November 4, 2020

No way did that person say on #TheChase that a swastika was the symbol in Pariser Platz, Berlin to show reunification after the war 😭😭😭 — James (@jsteer26) November 4, 2020

Contestant ‘could be The Beast’s brother’

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers were stunned as they thought one of the contestants could be Mark Labbett‘s brother.

Contestant Nathan, who viewers said looks like chaser Mark Labbett (Credit: ITV)

Pam’s teammate, Nathan, stood a whopping 6 foot 10, which is three inches taller than The Beast.

Those watching at home thought they saw a likeness between the two, with many on Twitter joking that the pair could be siblings.

