The Chase viewers claim ‘best ever contestant’ was ‘stitched up’ after losing £10k

The Chase viewers were left stunned last night after a contestant was sent packing – despite winning £10,000 in his cash builder round.

During Tuesday’s show (February 2), contestant Marryk bagged himself the impressive sum in his first round with host Bradley Walsh.

However, he sadly lost out of the chance of winning it as he went up against Chaser Anne Hegerty.

The Chase viewers were left stunned after Marryk won £10k (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase?

Marryk shocked viewers during his incredible cash builder round, where he answered all ten questions correctly and won £10,000.

But his luck soon changed as he failed to give a single correct answer in the head-to-head.

He chose to play for £10,000, despite being offered a higher figure of £50,000.

After Marryk was knocked out by The Governess, host Bradley stated: “I’ve never seen that.”

ITV host Bradley Walsh shared his disbelief (Credit: ITV)

A disappointed Marryk replied: “Questions didn’t fall for me, they fell for me in the first round and not this one. These things happen.”

Meanwhile, Bradley repeated: “I’ve never seen that before.

Questions didn’t fall for me, they fell for me in the first round and not this one

“I’ve never seen a 10 go out without answering a question in the head-to-head.”

In addition, Anne was just as stunned.

The contestant went up against Chaser Anne Hegerty (Credit: ITV)

Furthermore, the Chaser said: “He was an amazingly strong player, he would have been a tremendous threat in the Final Chase.

“I’ve done myself a big favour getting rid of him.”

What did viewers say?

It didn’t take long for ITV viewers to share their disbelief on Twitter.

One said: “No way did Marryk just get £10k on the cash builder and get every question wrong on the ladder.”

A second wrote: “The gentleman who just earned £10k in his cash builder had a ‘unbelievable’ hard set of questions against the Chaser. Makes you wonder how and when the questions are set.”

In addition, a third tweeted: “The best player got £10,000 in the cash builder then gets knocked out. #Unfair #TheChase.”

A fourth added: “If you ever questioned if this is rigged, watch the guy who got 10k in a cash builder tonight – shocking questions!!”

Furthermore, a fifth shared: “Fella who got £10,000 cash builder on The Chase was stitched up with harder questions at the table.”

