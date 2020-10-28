The Chase viewers were left swooning watching the programme yesterday when it introduced them to Alicia, a contestant from Liverpool.
The 28-year-old civil servant was on the ITV quiz show yesterday (Tuesday, October 27) alongside fellow hopefuls Paul, Tony, and Katie.
Before it was her turn to play the cash-builder round, host Bradley Walsh asked what she does in her spare time.
What did Alicia say on The Chase?
“I like to travel,” Alicia said. “There is a trip I took that I was meant to go [on] by myself, four countries in a week, and then my dad decided he wanted to come. To keep his eye on me.
“But it was fun, I travel a lot with him. It was really good fun and my best friend came too.”
Asked what she would do with her winnings, she said: “I’m planning a trip to Canada for a couple of years, if not permanently. And before that maybe Spain.”
Unfortunately for Alicia, she got just two right in her cash-builder round and when she stepped up to face chaser Shaun Wallace, she stuck with her £2k.
Alicia could be the best looking contestant The Chase has seen.
The Dark Destroyer ended up catching her, leaving Katie and Tony in the final. Playing for £24k, they set up 14 steps for the chaser to beat, but he caught them with three seconds remaining.
What did ITV viewers say about The Chase contestant?
Reacting on Twitter, one viewer joked: “Look me up when you get to Canada, Alicia! #thechase.”
Another said: “Pretty girl, Alicia… #TheChase.”
A third tweeted: “Alicia could be the best looking contestant The Chase has seen. I’d even let her take the minus offer and wouldn’t complain #TheChase.”
A fourth wrote, with a string of heart-eye emojis: “Hellooooooo, Alicia!”
A fifth said: “Alicia is a bit of alright, isn’t she?”
Someone else tweeted earlier today, with a GIF of someone fanning themselves: “Memories from yesterday, Alicia! #TheChase.”
