The Chase viewers were left swooning watching the programme yesterday when it introduced them to Alicia, a contestant from Liverpool.

The 28-year-old civil servant was on the ITV quiz show yesterday (Tuesday, October 27) alongside fellow hopefuls Paul, Tony, and Katie.

Before it was her turn to play the cash-builder round, host Bradley Walsh asked what she does in her spare time.

The Chase viewers loved Alicia (Credit: ITV)

What did Alicia say on The Chase?

“I like to travel,” Alicia said. “There is a trip I took that I was meant to go [on] by myself, four countries in a week, and then my dad decided he wanted to come. To keep his eye on me.

“But it was fun, I travel a lot with him. It was really good fun and my best friend came too.”

The civil servant, from Formby near Liverpool, said she loves to travel (Credit: ITV)

Asked what she would do with her winnings, she said: “I’m planning a trip to Canada for a couple of years, if not permanently. And before that maybe Spain.”

Unfortunately, chaser Shaun Wallace caught her in their head-to-head round (Credit: ITV)

Unfortunately for Alicia, she got just two right in her cash-builder round and when she stepped up to face chaser Shaun Wallace, she stuck with her £2k.

Alicia could be the best looking contestant The Chase has seen.

The Dark Destroyer ended up catching her, leaving Katie and Tony in the final. Playing for £24k, they set up 14 steps for the chaser to beat, but he caught them with three seconds remaining.

The Dark Destroyer beat the team in the end (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say about The Chase contestant?

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer joked: “Look me up when you get to Canada, Alicia! #thechase.”

Another said: “Pretty girl, Alicia… #TheChase.”

A third tweeted: “Alicia could be the best looking contestant The Chase has seen. I’d even let her take the minus offer and wouldn’t complain #TheChase.”

A fourth wrote, with a string of heart-eye emojis: “Hellooooooo, Alicia!”

A fifth said: “Alicia is a bit of alright, isn’t she?”

Someone else tweeted earlier today, with a GIF of someone fanning themselves: “Memories from yesterday, Alicia! #TheChase.”

