The Chase viewers branded Shaun Wallace “useless” as the team in last night’s episode (February 12) won a whopping £60,000.

He admitted to “silly mistakes” on the hit ITV quiz show but viewers weren’t so kind.

What happened with Shaun Wallace on The Chase?

With contestants Donnie and Jack winning £4k and £2k respectively to take through to the Final Chase, it was down to Nicole to bring home the bacon.

In the cashbuilder, the medical secretary from Plymouth scored three grand, but decided to go for Shaun’s huge £54,000 top offer.

Despite the team advising her to bring back the £3k, Nicole decided to go for it.

And didn’t she just go for it.

Taking back the £54,000, the team then settled down for the Final Chase, with £60,000 in the pot to play for.

Answering 14 questions correctly and with three added to their score, Shaun had to get 17 questions right to win.

“Silly mistakes”

Shaun made a good start, but with only seconds to go he got three answers wrong, which the team successfully answered and pushed him back.

With only one second left and three answers needed, it was clear Shaun had snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

“What a show! What a show! Six attempts to pushback, three executed, Chaser needed three, brilliant!” squealed host Bradley Walsh.

A couple of silly mistakes by myself, a disappointing day at the office.

Meanwhile, Shaun had to hold his hands up and admit to “silly mistakes”.

“It was a good game,” he said ruefully. “A couple of silly mistakes by myself, a disappointing day at the office.”

How did viewers react?

It wasn’t long before viewers blasted Shaun for his mistakes.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Shaun is useless #thechase.”

Another said: “Shaun’s bottled it again! Well done the team, Nicole outstanding! #TheChase.”

A third commented: “What happened to @TheShaunWallace today? Great win on #TheChase tonight!!”