The Chase: Viewers call on ITV to make 'incredible' contestant Sam a chaser

Fans of The Chase stunned by contestant Sam and his performance last night have called on ITV to give him a job as a chaser.

During Wednesday (June 3) evening's episode, Sam blew viewers away with his quizzing skills.

What happened on The Chase last night?

After his cash-builder round and head to head he brought back £8,000 for his team and was joined in the final chase by two others.

Viewers have told ITV to give Sam a job as a quizmaster on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

He answered the majority of questions correctly, helping the team to build up a score of 23 for chaser Anne Hegerty to beat.

However, it wasn't quite enough and the Governess caught them, albeit with just three seconds to go.

Reacting to the "gripping" final chase on Twitter, viewers thought ITV would do well to hire Sam as a chaser.

The Chase fans were blown away by Sam's quizzing skills (Credit: ITV)

One said: "Reckon Sam will be getting a job as a chaser soon. #TheChase."

Make Sam a chaser.

Another wrote: "Sam on The Chase needs to be a new chaser #TheChase."

A third tweeted: "Sam is gonna be a future chaser - he's a machine #TheChase."

Someone else wrote: "Make Sam a chaser.#TheChase."

One viewer joked: "Is Sam The Beast and The Governess' love child? #thechase."

'Gutted' for Sam

"What a chase that was," said another, adding: "Absolutely gutted for Sam. Gripping TV #TheChase."

Unfortunately for Sam, TV bosses only recently hired a new chaser - and they picked from the pool of former contestants, too.

First new chaser in five years

Darragh Ennis, the show's first new quizmaster in five years, is a post doctoral researcher at Oxford University.

He became a viral sensation when he appeared in the show in March 2017, when he banked £9,000 for his team and had it stripped by £2,700 as his teammates took the lower offers.

Darragh Ennis' is the first new chaser in five years (Credit: ITV)

A Twitter account purporting to be Darragh wrote, after the news broke: "I'm really excited to be the 6th chaser on #TheChase. I've been working hard on this for a while now and can't wait for my episodes to air. Well, the ones I win anyway."

Host Bradley Walsh has previously said show bosses are looking to recruit new people "all the time".

In a chat with the Radio Times, Brad - who turned 60 this week - said: "We're making more and more shows all the time, so we need to recruit more people all the time."

