The Chase viewers all spot the same thing about Bradley Walsh after last night’s show

Viewers of The Chase all have the same complaint about host Bradley Walsh after yesterday’s episode (Tuesday December 14).

And the complaints all stem from a habit noticed by fans…

Bradley on last night’s Chase (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase with Bradley Walsh last night?

On last night’s show, four new contestants took on Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan.

One of them was 62-year-old Jennifer, who strode up to the cash builder and got two questions right.

When she said that she was surprised she got that many right, Brad stepped in to build up her confidence.

“No not at all. You’re a good player,” he said.

“I don’t think we’ll have a problem at the table.”

Jennifer failed to beat Jenny in the head-to-head, but Brad’s comment caused a big sigh among viewers – it’s not the first time they’ve heard it.

"You got 2, you're a good player"! Brad-what do you have to do to be a bad player? #thechase — Dr Aristotle Slicer (@DrSlicer) December 14, 2021

Everyone’s a good player according to Bradley – needs a new host this show #thechase — James Aspin (@JamesAspin7) December 14, 2021

Why do they say someone is a good player when they not get 2 answers correct? or the best player went out? #thechase — Suzanne J S (@chickenruby) December 14, 2021

#thechase how can he say shes a good quizzer… — stbrewster (@StBrewster) December 14, 2021

How did viewers react to Brad’s habit?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to share their opinions on Brad’s habit.

Fans of The Chase get a festive bonus (Credit: ITV)

Christmas comes early for The Chase

Bradley’s habits aside, there’s good news for fans of The Chase over Christmas.

ITV has confirmed that its festive line-up itself will be available to watch on ITV Hub hours before its broadcast on network TV.

That means quiz faves like Tipping Point and Celebrity Chase will be available to watch early.

And when it comes to The Chase Celebrity Christmas specials, fans can watch on Christmas Eve from 5.30pm and Boxing Day from 5pm.

Hurrah!