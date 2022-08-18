The Chase viewers and Bradley Walsh shocked by contestants’ incredible performances

The Chase viewers were left shocked on Twitter by two contestants’ incredible performances on the show last night.

Both contestants racked up £10k in the cash builder round, seriously impressing the viewers at home.

Elizabeth, Joel, Ross, and Michael were on the show (Credit: ITV)

The Chase last night

Last night’s episode of The Chase saw four new contestants go up against Paul Sinha, aka The Sinnerman.

Two contestants who caught viewers’ eyes yesterday were Michael and Ross – who picked up £10k each in their cash builder rounds.

“Michael, terrific job,” Bradley Walsh told the 50-year-old actor after he answered 10 questions correctly.

When Ross picked up £10,000 too, Bradley expressed his surprise.

“I don’t remember that happening ever,” he said. “First two out of the traps. 10 each.”

Ross and Michael wowed viewers (Credit: ITV)

The Chase on Twitter

Fans of the show were as impressed as Bradley was about Michael and Ross’ performances in the cash builder rounds.

“Another £10K? This is gonna be a good ‘un,” one viewer tweeted.

“You can see the beads of sweat on the foreheads of seat 3 & 4. Big acts to follow!” another said.

“Wow 10 g’s,” a third wrote.

“Wow, two £10K cash builder rounds! I don’t think I’ve EVER seen that!” another tweeted.

Additionally, a fifth said: “Wow £10k!! Well done.”

Three contestants headed into the Final Chase (Credit: ITV)

What happened next on The Chase?

Both Michael and Ross managed to evade The Sinnerman to book their places in the Final Chase.

They were joined by Joel, who picked up £5,000 in his cash builder round. He too managed to evade capture.

Unfortunately, Elizabeth didn’t make it to the Final Chase despite picking up £3,000 in her cash builder round.

However, Paul managed to catch up with her – meaning three of four contestants headed into the Final Chase.

With £25,000 to play for, Joel, Ross, and Michael managed to put 20 steps between them and Paul.

It proved to be too much for The Sinnerman, who failed to catch the trio – meaning they won £25k!

“I don’t know what to say, gentlemen. Sensational,” Bradley said.

Read more: Anne Hegerty shares big The Chase news as she’s quizzed over new episodes

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.