The Chase star Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett has hit out at claims he deliberately got questions wrong on the quiz show.

Yesterday (Tuesday, December 22), ITV aired a repeat of a special Christmas celebrity edition featuring John Inverdale, Bernard Cribbins, Judy Murray and Scarlett Moffatt.

After the episode aired, Mark Labbett took to Twitter to slam claims the episode was fixed.

ITV aired a Christmas celeb special of The Chase on Tuesday (Credit: ITV)

What did The Chase star The Beast say on Twitter?

He took issue with suggestions he had deliberately answered questions wrong.

Mark tweeted: “Never thrown a question, never will #thechase if you think I did, then please unfollow me and never tweet me again.”

The Chase team comprised John Inverdale, Bernard Cribbins, Judy Murray and Scarlett Moffatt (Credit: ITV)

His fellow chaser Darragh Ennis, who joined the series as a sixth quizzer earlier this month, supported his colleague in the replies.

Darragh wrote: “The very idea that you, of all people, wouldn’t do your utmost to crush the opposition!”

What did fans of The Chase say?

Fans of the programme also backed The Beast.

One said: “I know you wouldn’t do that, you have got an amazing amount of knowledge and you will do anything to try and defeat the contestants.”

Never thrown a question, never will… if you think I did, then please unfollow.

A second tweeted: “I’m new to watching The Chase and I truly enjoy watching you defeat those who think they know trivia. The Breast would never throw a question. Not a chance!”

The Chase star The Beast dressed up as Noddy Holder from Slade (Credit: ITV)

A third wrote: “I can’t understand why people question your integrity. Although I’m not a professional quizzer, I can certainly imagine the work that you and your chaser colleagues put in to learn. Ignore the doubters, I think you and the others are brilliant.”

What happened in the festive episode of The Chase?

For the repeated celebrity edition aired on Tuesday, Mark dressed up as Noddy Holder from Slade.

Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan, Shaun Wallace and Paul Sinha also appeared in the festive episode, taking on the celebs in their head-to-head rounds. Mark, meanwhile, faced the team in the final chase.

They ended up winning, taking a combined £22k for their chosen charities.

