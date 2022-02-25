The Chase star The Beast blasts Bradley Walsh over question blunder: ‘RTFQ!’

The Chase The Beast left Bradley Walsh mortified during last night’s (Thursday, February 24) over a blunder.

Bradley was left red-faced after Mark Labbett demanded that he “read the whole question”.

What happened on The Chase last night?

The Chase contestant Chris went up against The Beast last night (Credit: ITV)

Last night’s episode of The Chase saw four new contestants go up against The Beast in the hope of winning big.

Things got off to a good start, with Steve from Christchurch picking up £6,000 and booking a slot in the final round.

Lloyd was up next, however, he was caught by the Chaser and went home empty-handed.

It was when Chris from Salisbury went up that things started to go wrong – but not for the contestants.

Bradley tripped up on one of Chris’ questions, gifting the contestant the answer and leaving The Beast fuming.

What happened next on The Chase?

Mark berated Bradley on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Chris was given the option of playing for the £4,000 he’d already won, a lower offer of £1,000, or a higher offer of £34,000.

Chris decided to go for the £4,000 and so the game began. Things were going well until a question about the M6 arose.

“What is the northernmost English county that the M6 passes through?” was the question. The options were Cumbria, Derbyshire, and North Yorkshire. Chris went for North Yorkshire. “Got to be innit,” Bradley said. It was at this point that he slipped up.

“Cumbria’s on the M6 isn’t it?” he asked. Seconds later the correct answer was revealed – Cumbria.

“You just said it, Bradley!” The Beast laughed. “Cumbria the M6.”

It took a moment for Bradley to cotton on before groaning: “Oh the M1! I’m thinking about the M1!”

“You’ve done the classic thing, Bradley. You need to RTFQ – read the full question,” The Beast said, smirking.

Bradley was left red-faced (Credit: ITV)

The Chase: The Beast Vs Bradley Walsh

However, Mark wasn’t going to let Bradley feel embarrassed for long.

“It’s easily done, your mind misses the key bit,” the Beast joked.

The Beast did in fact know the answer to the question about the M6, meaning he caught up with Chris, sending the contestant home empty-handed.

“I know [the road] from when I have driven up to Scotland a few times to a place where they do shirts in my size,” the Beast said after his answer was revealed.

The final contestant, Jackie, managed to pick up £5,000, and also booked her place in the final round alongside Steve. They answered 14 questions correctly, giving them a bit of a head start over The Beast.

However, it didn’t take long for The Beast to catch up with them, meaning they left without the £11,000 they’d picked up along the way.

The show ended with Bradley declaring that The Beast was in “fine form”.

