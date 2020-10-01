Paul Sinha has revealed how The Chase viewers can improve their quizzing skills.

The Sinnerman, 50, shared a simple list of valuable pointers that fans of the popular ITV quiz show can take on board.

The Chase star Paul Sinha shared his quizzing tips on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Paul Sinha tell The Chase fans?

He wrote on Twitter: “How to improve your quiz results. 1. Read about things you [know] nothing about. 2. Do a wide variety of quizzes. 3. Broaden your cultural tastes. 4. Sleep well.”

Paul’s fifth point, however, was a jokey swipe at the backlash that his The Chase co-star Anne Hegerty recently faced.

He continued: “5. If you don’t really know a band, call them unimportant. Their fans will send you the most important facts.”

What did Anne Hegerty say about BTS?

Point five was a reference to The Governess causing a stir on social media last month when she described the South Korean boy band BTS as “not important”.

Reacting in the replies, one of Paul’s followers said: “Bloody right, Anne won’t be getting a BTS question wrong anytime soon.”

Others praised the first four points as solid advice and shared their own tips.

“And join a quiz league!” said one.

“Proper top tips sir!” wrote another.

Someone else said: “Helps to know how many USA states belong with a certain letter.”

Fans of the record-breaking K-pop group BTS condemned Anne after she dismissed them on Twitter.

The Chase favourite said they were “a little Korean boy band that’s fundamentally not important”.

Anne Hegerty caused a backlash by dismissing BTS (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

She was responding to a tweet from Anne McElvoy at The Economist, who said “please no” in response to the news that BTS spoke at the 75th UN General Assembly.

Anne McElvoy apologised later and said her words were a joke, explaining: “My earlier tweet about BTS was in jest and I’m sorry it was taken the wrong way. Apologies.”

