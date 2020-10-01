News

The Chase star Paul Sinha tells fans how to improve their quizzing skills

The Sinnerman also took a swipe at the backlash over Anne Hegerty's BTS comment

By Richard Bell

Paul Sinha has revealed how The Chase viewers can improve their quizzing skills.

The Sinnerman, 50, shared a simple list of valuable pointers that fans of the popular ITV quiz show can take on board.

Paul Sinha
The Chase star Paul Sinha shared his quizzing tips on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Paul Sinha tell The Chase fans?

He wrote on Twitter: “How to improve your quiz results. 1. Read about things you [know] nothing about. 2. Do a wide variety of quizzes. 3. Broaden your cultural tastes. 4. Sleep well.”

Read more: The Chase star Anne Hegerty tells Paul Sinha ‘chin up’ as he reveals racist abuse

Paul’s fifth point, however, was a jokey swipe at the backlash that his The Chase co-star Anne Hegerty recently faced.

He continued: “5. If you don’t really know a band, call them unimportant. Their fans will send you the most important facts.”

What did Anne Hegerty say about BTS?

Point five was a reference to The Governess causing a stir on social media last month when she described the South Korean boy band BTS as “not important”.

Reacting in the replies, one of Paul’s followers said: “Bloody right, Anne won’t be getting a BTS question wrong anytime soon.”

Others praised the first four points as solid advice and shared their own tips.

“And join a quiz league!” said one.

“Proper top tips sir!” wrote another.

Someone else said: “Helps to know how many USA states belong with a certain letter.”

Fans of the record-breaking K-pop group BTS condemned Anne after she dismissed them on Twitter.

The Chase favourite said they were “a little Korean boy band that’s fundamentally not important”.

Anne Hegerty
Anne Hegerty caused a backlash by dismissing BTS (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

She was responding to a tweet from Anne McElvoy at The Economist, who said “please no” in response to the news that BTS spoke at the 75th UN General Assembly.

Read more: The Chase: Paul Sinha crushes ‘abysmal’ team in £41k final

Anne McElvoy apologised later and said her words were a joke, explaining: “My earlier tweet about BTS was in jest and I’m sorry it was taken the wrong way. Apologies.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Nicholas Lyndshurst and Archie Lyndhurst star in So Awkward
Nicholas Lyndhurst son Archie: Tragic teen was a better actor, his proud dad said
Nicholas Lyndhurst's son Archie
Nicholas Lyndhurst’s son Archie, 19, died of ‘short illness’
Nicholas Lyndhurst’s son
Nicholas Lyndhurst’s son Archie dies aged 19
katie price princess andre
Katie Price: Princess Andre stunned when she discovers mum’s ‘pregnancy test’
John Challis Nicholas Lyndhurst's son
John Challis pays tribute to Nicholas Lyndhurst’s son: ‘They could not have loved him more’
Penny Lancaster weight loss
Penny Lancaster shows off weight loss after ‘shaming herself’ with stomach photo