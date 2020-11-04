The Chase star Paul Sinha has reportedly landed his very own ITV game show.

The 50-year-old, who is best known as the Sinnerman, will be joined by two teams of celebrities on ‘TV Showdown’.

The new show will see groups quizzed on their TV knowledge – and is even being made into a full series following a successful test run.

Paul Sinha will front his own ITV show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paul Sinha to front his own ITV show

An insider told The Sun: “There’s an abundance of quiz shows on ITV already, but one just about telly hasn’t been done in a while. This is a fresh take on a familiar format.

“It’s like Telly Addicts meets Celebrity Juice, with the popular Paul Sinha at the helm. It won’t be as mad and crazy as Celebrity Juice, but it will have two teams of celeb guests going head to head.”

According to the publication, it won’t be long until the show is officially on air.

ITV declined to comment when approached by ED.

Paul first appeared on The Chase in 2011 (Credit: ITV)

The news comes weeks after the TV star dished out advice to viewers on how to improve their quizzing skills.

On Twitter, Paul shared a simple list of valuable pointers that fans of The Chase can take on board.

He wrote: “How to improve your quiz results. 1. Read about things you [know] nothing about. 2. Do a wide variety of quizzes. 3. Broaden your cultural tastes. 4. Sleep well.”

Paul continued: “5. If you don’t really know a band, call them unimportant. Their fans will send you the most important facts.”

The TV star is also a comedian (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paul opens up about his Parkinson’s battle

Back in September, Paul took to Loose Women to talk about his battle with Parkinson’s.

While speaking to the panel, the star admitted he would quit The Chase before he was fired.

He said: “I’ve got Parkinson’s and I’ll always have it… unless they find a miracle cure.

“I’ve got to deal with it the best I can, and the best I can is to enjoy life and prove that life is for living.”

Asked about his future, Paul added: “I do know that when I stop answering questions at speed, The Chase won’t fire me, I’ll say, ‘It’s been a lovely journey, you’ve treated me very well, see you later.'”

Paul was diagnosed with the degenerative brain condition in June 2019.

However, the TV star has always remained positive.

He often takes to social media to poke fun at his condition, having recently joked it’s getting in the way of him enjoying gay sex.

