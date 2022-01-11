The Chase favourite Mark Labbett left his fans gushing as he showed off a hair makeover today.

Mark – aka The Beast on the game show and Beat the Chasers – shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday (January 11) showing off his new haircut.

The star told his fans he’s “all ready to get back to work crushing dreams” on The Chase.

Mark Labbett shows off haircut for The Chase

Alongside a selfie showing off his hair, Mark said: “Hair cut by wee Dave, all ready to get back to work crushing dreams.”

Mark seemed to sport a shorter, neater hairdo in the picture.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Mark’s look and complimented him in the comments.

Mark wowed fans with his hairdo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person commented: “Looking good as always!”

Another said: “Lovely pic looking really well.”

A third added: “You’re looking good Mark.”

One gushed: “Beastie Boy LOOKING SHARP!”

Mark appears on The Chase and Beat the Chasers (Credit: ITV)

Mark is back on our screens tonight for another celebrity episode of Beat the Chasers.

Tonight will see Carol Vorderman, Joel Dommett, Adrian Chiles, Simon Weston and Samia Longchambon face the Chasers in a bid to win money for charity.

Last night’s episode saw Games of Thrones star Clive Mantle win a whopping £100,000 for his charity.

He took on all five Chasers and managed to beat them with seconds remaining on the clock.

Mark showed off his haircut on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following his win, Clive told host Bradley Walsh: “I can’t tell you what that money will do for the Youth Theatre. Fantastic.”

Bradley said: “Wow! What a performance!”

Clive also received a standing ovation from the Chasers.

But who could win big tonight?

Beat the Chasers airs on ITV, tonight, from 9pm.

The Chase will air on ITV from 5pm.

