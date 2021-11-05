The Chase star Anne Hegerty reveals the real reason she’ll spend Christmas alone

The Chase star Anne Hegerty has revealed the real reason she’ll be spending Christmas alone.

Anne, 63, appeared on Loose Women today (Friday November 5) and discussed the holiday period and why she prefers a solo Yule.

Anne said she prefers to spend Christmas alone (Credit: ITV)

What did The Chase star Anne Hegerty say about Christmas?

The panel of Kaye Adams, Carol McGiffin, Nadia Sawalha and Linda Robson welcomed Anne onto the show to talk about her forthcoming role in a Jack And The Beanstalk pantomime.

But conversation soon turned to Christmas.

Read more: The Chase: Anne Hegerty addresses Bradley Walsh retirement speculation

“What about the whole Christmas thing Anne, do you love Christmas?” asked Kaye.

“I don’t object to Christmas,” Anne replied, and then opened up about her approach to the season.

Anne says she likes her day off (Credit: ITV)

“It’s a day off”

“For quite a long time I’ve actually preferred to spend Christmas on my own,” she continued.

“It sounds terribly lonely, but it’s my choice.

“There’s a zillion places I can go for Christmas Day… but I also just like having a day off and not having to deal with people.

“Just be able to sit around, eat mince pies, eat chocolates, watch the telly…

“I love it… and it’s a day off.”

Anne is known as The Governess on The Chase (Credit: ITV))

Anne loves to act

During the chat, The Chase star Anne Hegerty also admitted that she loves acting and can’t wait to get started in the panto.

She will play the villain in Jack And The Beanstalk at the Beck Theatre in Hayes.

Read more: The Chase star Anne Hegerty admits she’d love a part in Coronation Street

Anne said: “I like having the chance to do a bit of acting.

“I like the chance to actually have an audience, and it’s like theatre which otherwise one doesn’t get the chance to do…

“And it’s something that isn’t The Chase.”