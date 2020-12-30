The Chase contestant
The Chase: ‘Smug’ contestant criticised for ‘rolling eyes’ at team

Josh made it to the final Chase

By Rebecca Carter

The Chase viewers have criticised a contestant for appearing to roll his eyes at his team members.

Josh appeared on Tuesday’s show alongside fellow contestants Steven, Amelia and Lynne.

Josh was first up and bagged £6,000 in his cash builder round.

The chase contestant
The Chase viewers accused Josh of being “smug” (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase?

He played for £6k and went on to face Chaser Shaun Wallace, aka The Dark Destroyer.

Josh beat the Chaser and bagged a spot in the final Chase.

Read more: The Chase: The Bloopers branded ‘best show on TV this Christmas’

Steven and Amelia were caught by the Chaser and Lynne went on to play for £6,000 too.

However, as Lynne got a question wrong, Josh looked gutted and looked away while biting his lip.

Josh on The Chase
Some viewers accused Josh of ‘rolling his eyes’ (Credit: ITV)

What did The Chase viewers say?

Some people accused Josh of ‘rolling his eyes’ as his fellow contestants as they got questions wrong.

One person said on Twitter: “Rolling his eyes at everyone else getting a question wrong…. Josh you’re not the sharpest.”

Another wrote: “Josh’s eye roll,” followed by a laughing emoji.

A third tweeted: “What is that [bleep] rolling eyes at?”

Meanwhile, others branded Josh “smug” after he lost in the final Chase.

One added: “Not so smug now, eh Josh?”

Rolling his eyes at everyone else getting a question wrong…. Josh you’re not the sharpest.

Another wrote: “Josh on #TheChase was very smug and I’m glad he lost.”

However, others were too distracted by his looks with some asking if he was single.

One said: “Hello Josh,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

The Chase contestant
Josh left others swooning (Credit: ITV)

Another commented: “Josh you’re cute.”

One added: “Josh on #TheChase are you single please? Me and the ladies looking for you on this hashtag would like to know.

Read more: The Chase: Celebrities praised as they win whopping £140,000

“Just wondering and asking for a friend.”

The Dark Destroyer beat Josh with one minute and 15 seconds remaining after the contestant bagged seven points.

The Chase continues on ITV, tonight, at 5:30pm. 

