The Chase viewers have criticised a contestant for appearing to roll his eyes at his team members.
Josh appeared on Tuesday’s show alongside fellow contestants Steven, Amelia and Lynne.
Josh was first up and bagged £6,000 in his cash builder round.
What happened on The Chase?
He played for £6k and went on to face Chaser Shaun Wallace, aka The Dark Destroyer.
Josh beat the Chaser and bagged a spot in the final Chase.
Read more: The Chase: The Bloopers branded ‘best show on TV this Christmas’
Steven and Amelia were caught by the Chaser and Lynne went on to play for £6,000 too.
However, as Lynne got a question wrong, Josh looked gutted and looked away while biting his lip.
What did The Chase viewers say?
Some people accused Josh of ‘rolling his eyes’ as his fellow contestants as they got questions wrong.
One person said on Twitter: “Rolling his eyes at everyone else getting a question wrong…. Josh you’re not the sharpest.”
Another wrote: “Josh’s eye roll,” followed by a laughing emoji.
A third tweeted: “What is that [bleep] rolling eyes at?”
Rolling his eyes at everyone else getting a question wrong…. Josh you’re not the sharpest 😂😂😂 #TheChase
— Paul Kitchen (@paulpkgd) December 29, 2020
Josh's eye roll 😂🤣 #thechase pic.twitter.com/orvbaVKrxr
— Matt (@MattMurkyfuture) December 29, 2020
Not so smug now, eh Josh? 😅 #thechase
— Laura (@pixiedooo) December 29, 2020
Meanwhile, others branded Josh “smug” after he lost in the final Chase.
One added: “Not so smug now, eh Josh?”
Rolling his eyes at everyone else getting a question wrong…. Josh you’re not the sharpest.
Another wrote: “Josh on #TheChase was very smug and I’m glad he lost.”
However, others were too distracted by his looks with some asking if he was single.
One said: “Hello Josh,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.
Another commented: “Josh you’re cute.”
One added: “Josh on #TheChase are you single please? Me and the ladies looking for you on this hashtag would like to know.
Read more: The Chase: Celebrities praised as they win whopping £140,000
“Just wondering and asking for a friend.”
The Dark Destroyer beat Josh with one minute and 15 seconds remaining after the contestant bagged seven points.
The Chase continues on ITV, tonight, at 5:30pm.
Do you enjoy watching The Chase? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.