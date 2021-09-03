The Chase viewers were stunned when Shaun Wallace revealed a brand new beard on yesterday’s show (Thursday September 3).

Shaun – known as The Dark Destroyer on the show – shocked everyone when he strode out with his new facial hair.

Even host Bradley Walsh couldn’t believe it!

Suits you sir! (Credit: ITV)

Shaun Wallace shows off beard on The Chase

In yesterday’s brand new episode, Dave, Bella, Kieron and Lisa-Jane made up the team to take on the Chaser.

Host Bradley revealed that it would be Shaun that they would be taking on, but everyone had to do a double-take when the 61-year-old trivia king walked down the corridor and into the hot seat.

Rocking a neat grey beard, he looked every inch the distinguished gentleman.

Even Bradders complimented him on his appendage… well, he immediately launched into some banter.

“What have you come as?” Bradley asked.

“You’re no longer the Dark Destroyer. Honestly, he’s supposed to be menacing, but he’s like your favourite uncle now.”

Be still my heart!💖💖

How did viewers react to the facial hair?

Viewers were quick to praise Shaun’s facial hair after he sat in his chair.

Once gushed on Twitter: “Be still my heart! [red heart emoji] I think Shaun looks very handsome with his beard. It suits him.”

Another exclaimed in shock: “OMG SHAUN HAS A BEARD [cry-laugh emoji, fire emoji].”

A third wrote: “I had to do a double take at the TV. That beard looks good on The Dark Destroyer.”

And finally one viewer thought it was an improvement.

“Shaun looks better with a beard tbh,” they wrote.

Anne’s new ‘do on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Anne Hegerty’s new hair

It’s not the first time a chaser has debuted a new look on The Chase this week.

On Wednesday, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty showcased a much shorter, almost pixie haircut.

Although Anne’s new ‘do divided fans, some showered her with compliments.

One said on Twitter: “@anne_hegerty looking bloody good there, Anne #TheChase.”