The Chase: Shaun Wallace admits ‘hard day at the office’ after loss in dramatic final

The Chase viewers were all in agreement during yesterday’s show on ITV (Thursday July 29) as one team pipped Shaun Wallace in the final chase.

They couldn’t believe how easy one of the questions was that Shaun was asked.

The team managed to pip Shaun Wallace to the post (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase on ITV yesterday?

In yesterday’s repeated episode of The Chase contestants Tebby, Chloe, Joy and Dominic all made it through to the final chase.

They had £22,000 left in the kitty to defend, and Shaun Wallace was there to stop them.

In a scrappy final chase, Shaun got several questions wrong but the quartet couldn’t take advantage.

There was drama right at the end, though, when Shaun steamed through the questions and only needed one to win with four seconds remaining.

However, he got the question wrong and the quartet pushed him back, meaning they bagged the 22 grand.

But it was the question “what’s half of 20?” that shocked viewers.

What's half of 20?

How did viewers react to the ’20’ question?

One viewer couldn’t quite believe how easy the question was and said: “What’s half of 20?” Ground breaking questions for the chaser on #TheChase.”

Another wrote: “Genuinely can not believe that ‘what is half of 20’ was a question on The Chase #TheChase.”

A third disgruntled viewer wrote: “‘What’s half of 20’. That’s one for the ‘Chasers get easier questions’ conspiracy theorists if ever there was one! #TheChase.”

Shaun said it was a bad day at the office for him (Credit: ITV)

What did Shaun say about the defeat on The Chase on ITV?

Shaun also got questions like: “What famous neolithic circular monument is on Salisbury Plain?”

He was also asked: “What class of creatures have feathers and lay eggs?”

But with some hard questions in there too, Shaun was so close to catching them.

At the end, he said: “The team played very well throughout. They thoroughly deserved it. That was a poor day at the office [for me].”